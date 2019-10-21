Top 5 Losers In Healthcare Sector (BNGO, ASRT, EYEG…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline on Monday.

1. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Bionano is a life science instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis.

Lost 43.16% to close Monday's (Oct.21) trading at $1.08.

News: The Company has priced an underwritten public offering of 20.94 million shares of its common stock and common warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 20.94 million shares of common stock.

Each share of common stock and, as applicable, pre-funded warrant is being sold together with a common warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined effective price to the public of $0.86 per share and accompanying common warrant. The offering is expected to close on or about October 23, 2019.

2. Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, formerly known as Depomed Inc., currently markets three FDA-approved products, and its core areas of focus include neurology, orphan, and specialty medicines.

Lost 28.13% to close Monday's trading at $0.84.

News: The FDA has refused the approve the Company's New Drug Application for injectable formulation of long-acting cosyntropin, stating that certain pharmacodynamic parameters were not adequately achieved.

The product, for which approval was sought under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway was proposed as a diagnostic drug in the screening of patients presumed to have adrenocortical insufficiency.

3. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics.

Lost 15.20% to close Monday's trading at $1.06.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase IIa study of CC-31244 for the treatment of hepatitis C as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 4 to 6 weeks is ongoing in Hong Kong SAR, China is underway. Interim safety results for the Hong Kong Phase 2a study are expected in Q4 2019, with topline results anticipated in Q1 2020. -- Preclinical IND-enabling studies of CC-42344, the Company's molecule for the treatment of influenza A, are underway. The preclinical IND-enabling studies are expected to be completed in Q1 2020.

4. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)

XTL Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for autoimmune diseases.

Lost 18.18% to close Monday's trading at $1.35.

News: No news

5. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)

EyeGate Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing products for treating disorders of the eye.

Lost 14.16% to close Monday's trading at $2.91.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

The lead product candidate is Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG), a unique, first-in-class eye drop formulation, currently in clinical development for two indications - Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) surgery and Punctate Epitheliopathies (PE).

-- A pivotal study of Ocular Bandage Gel in photorefractive keratectomy is underway, with topline results expected by year-end 2019, after which the Company plans to submit the de novo application for commercialization. -- The first patient in a follow-on pilot study of Ocular Bandage Gel for punctate epitheliopathies was enrolled as recently as early this month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.