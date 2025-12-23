Top 5 High-Yield S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for Reliable Returns in 2026

In 2025, the U.S. economy showed modest growth amid mixed signals. After a weak start to the year, real GDP rebounded sharply in the second quarter, expanding 3.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’s third estimate. This marked a 0.5-percentage-point upward revision, driven primarily by stronger-than-expected consumer spending. Real GDP growth for 2025 is projected at about 2%, reflecting steady but below-trend expansion compared with historical averages.



The labor market cooled, with unemployment rising to 4.6%, its highest level in several years, and wage growth trending lower, which dampened household income gains. Inflation remained above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, even as price pressures eased slightly later in the year.



Major trends shaping economic performance included tight monetary policy easing later in the year, high tariffs and policy uncertainty, and corporate investment in technology, especially AI. Overall, 2025 was defined by moderate growth, labor market softness, tariff-driven inflationary pressures and structural shifts that shaped broader economic performance.



The equity markets exhibited moderate gains in 2025, with the three major U.S. stock indices showing impressive growth. In the past year, the S&P 500 has returned 17.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 13.9% and the Nasdaq Composite has rallied 21.7%.

Index Performance



Here’s How US Economy Is Poised Heading Into 2026

As the U.S. economy heads into 2026, the outlook points to measured but durable growth, shaped by easing financial conditions and shifting macro dynamics. Real GDP growth is expected to hover near 2% for 2026, reflecting a slowdown from post-pandemic peaks but signaling continued economic resilience rather than contraction. Inflation is projected to gradually moderate, allowing the Federal Reserve greater flexibility to pivot toward a more accommodative policy stance, which could support credit demand, capital investment and asset prices.



Consumer spending is likely to remain a stabilizing force, supported by solid household balance sheets and slowing price pressures, even as labor market conditions soften modestly. Meanwhile, business investment, particularly in technology, automation and AI infrastructure, remains a key growth driver, helping offset slower cyclical momentum.



However, lingering risks such as trade policy uncertainty, fiscal constraints and global economic fragility may offset upside potential. Overall, the economy enters 2026 on a firm footing, balancing steady expansion with evolving structural and policy challenges.



As investors navigate the evolving market landscape heading into 2026, high-yield stocks within the S&P 500 present a compelling blend of steady income and potential total return. With interest rates stabilizing and economic growth remaining moderate, dividend-paying equities have regained the appeal for both income-focused and total-return investors seeking reliable cash flows without sacrificing exposure to market upside. High dividend yields can serve as a cushion during periods of volatility while reflecting underlying corporate strength, disciplined capital allocation, and shareholder-friendly policies.

Why Should You Opt for Dividend Investing?

As investors look to 2026, navigating uncertain economic conditions while pursuing consistent returns remains a key priority. In this environment, dividend investing stands out as a proven strategy for building resilient portfolios that balance income generation with long-term growth potential.



Dividend-paying stocks provide a steady and predictable income stream, helping cushion portfolios during periods of market volatility. For investors who do not rely on regular income, reinvesting dividends can significantly enhance capital appreciation and long-term wealth creation through the power of compounding.



Within this space, Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, are widely viewed as dependable investments, reflecting strong cash flows, disciplined capital allocation and durable business models. Sectors such as healthcare, consumer staples and utilities are especially attractive, as they tend to deliver stable earnings and consistent payouts across economic cycles.



However, success in dividend investing depends on careful stock selection. Evaluating dividend yields alongside earnings strength, payout ratios and growth prospects is essential to ensure sustainability. With its diverse sector exposure, the S&P 500 offers a rich hunting ground for high-quality dividend stocks that can deliver both income and long-term returns.

Stocks Worth Considering for 2026

With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have narrowed down on five high-yield dividend stocks that sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy).



These S&P 500 stocks have a dividend yield of more than or equal to 2% and a five-year historical dividend growth rate of more than 5%. The stocks have payout ratios of equal to or less than 60, reflecting enough room for dividend increases.



Based on the factors mentioned above, we have highlighted the top five high-yield S&P 500 stocks poised for 2026, selected not just for their attractive dividend yields but also for solid fundamentals, resilient business models and sustainable payout histories. These picks balance dividend income, valuation and growth prospects in the context of broader economic and sector trends.



Invesco Ltd. IVZ: This Atlanta, GA-based company is an independent investment manager and offers a wide range of investment products and services. With the support of a global operating platform, Invesco distributes a broad range of investment products and services. Invesco’s robust AUM balance, diverse product offerings, strong balance sheet and global presence will keep supporting financials. Synergies from acquisitions will keep aiding profitability.



Invesco pays out a quarterly dividend of 21 cents (84 cents annualized) per share, with a 3.11% yield at the current stock price. IVZ's payout ratio is 44%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 7%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Invesco Ltd. Dividend (TTM)

Invesco Ltd. dividend-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote

Johnson & Johnson JNJ: This New Brunswick, NJ-based company is the manufacturer and seller of various products in the healthcare field worldwide. Johnson & Johnson’s biggest strength is its diversified business model. It operates through pharmaceuticals and medical devices divisions. It has more than 275 subsidiaries, which clearly means that the business is extremely well diversified.



Johnson & Johnson pays out a quarterly dividend of $1.30 ($5.20 annualized) per share, with a 2.52% yield at the current stock price. JNJ's payout ratio is 50%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 5.39%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend (TTM)

Johnson & Johnson dividend-ttm | Johnson & Johnson Quote

NiSource NI: This Merrillville, IN-based energy holding company provides natural gas, electricity and other products and services in the United States. NiSource is benefiting from consistent investments to strengthen its infrastructure. It expects to invest $28 billion in 2026-2030 in modernizing infrastructure, which will enhance the reliability of its operations. The company continues to add clean assets to its portfolio and retire coal-based units.



NiSource pays out a quarterly dividend of 287 cents ($1.12 annualized) per share, yielding 2.7% at the current stock price. NI's payout ratio is 60%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 6.22%. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

NiSource, Inc Dividend (TTM)

NiSource, Inc dividend-ttm | NiSource, Inc Quote

Bunge Global SA BG: Headquartered in Chesterfield, MO, Bunge is an agribusiness and food company worldwide. The company is executing a fundamental transformation anchored by the Viterra merger, expanding global origination, processing scale and logistics efficiency. Management is prioritizing synergy capture, portfolio optimization and disciplined capital allocation to strengthen cash flows, reduce earnings volatility and enhance long-term returns across agricultural cycles.

Bunge pays out a quarterly dividend of 70 cents ($2.80 annualized) per share, yielding 3.06% at the current stock price. BG's payout ratio is 37%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 8.58%.

Bunge Global SA Dividend

Bunge Global SA dividend-ttm | Bunge Global SA Quote

Morgan Stanley MS: Founded in 1935, Morgan Stanley is the leading financial services holding company headquartered in New York. The company serves a diversified group of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals. Strategic alliances and Morgan Stanley’s increased focus on less capital market-dependent operations are expected to aid growth. Enhanced capital distribution activities reflect a solid balance sheet.

Morgan Stanley pays out a quarterly dividend of $1.00 ($4.00 annualized) per share, with a 2.26% yield at the current stock price. MS's payout ratio is 41%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 20.35%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Morgan Stanley Dividend (TTM)

Morgan Stanley dividend-ttm | Morgan Stanley Quote

