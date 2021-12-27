Top 5 Features For Effective Fleet Management

Fleet management software is an indispensable tool for businesses operating their own fleet of vehicles. A supply chain is crucial for businesses operating in the non-service industry. COVID-19 disrupted supply chains of all kinda, which makes these products ever more important in ensuring products get to customers as efficiently as possible. Here are some of the top benefits of a fleet management service.

What Is Fleet Management?

Fleet management is the management of commercial vehicles owned by an organization to improve productivity and cost-effectiveness without compromising on safety and customer satisfaction. Fleet management software provides a single real-time dashboard to fleet managers to manage performance and maintenance, so that fleet operations run smoothly.

Benefits of Fleet Management

Fleet management software enables fleet managers to have a real-time view of vehicle movement and location, driver performance, fuel consumption and potential delays.

A good fleet management software can ensure:

Compliance with regional driving regulations before the start of a trip

Better driver safety, performance and satisfaction

Less paperwork, decreasing error margins and scope for interference

Real-time tracking of fixed as well as mobile assets

Fuel consumption optimization

Greater customer satisfaction

Common Features of Fleet Management

Each fleet management software comes with its own set of features and benefits, but there are some features common to all because they are crucial to a successful fleet operation. When you go shopping for your own fleet management software, ensure that the one you choose has these core features.

Driver Management

Driver management refers to monitoring and measuring essential driving parameters like acceleration, harsh braking, speeding and over idling. When you share feedback on them with the drivers, they can take corrective measures to help:

Improve driver efficiency and productivity

Decrease chances of accidents

Lower fuel consumption

Better vehicle performance

When you invest in developing good driving habits, driver retention also increases.

Vehicle Management

Vehicle management has two parts to it—GPS vehicle tracking and fleet alarm system.

GPS tracking system

GPS vehicle tracking enables fleet managers to access real-time locations, so they accurately know where vehicles are at any given point of time as well as whether they are moving, idling or parked.

This not only helps fleet managers in optimizing productivity, but also provides accurate information to customers about estimated delivery times, enhancing overall customer experience. Most fleet management platforms offer GPS tracking through the driver’s phone.

Operations Management

Fleet operations comprise three main components—route planning and monitoring, fuel management and task management.

Route planning and monitoring

Fleet management software helps in route optimization by analyzing past performances for the logged trips as well as anticipating future events. This helps in faster arrival times and a better customer experience.

Fuel management

Fuel costs form a major part of a fleet operations budget. Route optimization automatically leads to better fuel consumption, lowering costs.

Task management

Operations management optimizes vehicles, drivers and routes to ensure that each order is fulfilled as soon as possible, resulting in a better customer experience. Fleet management software provides the real-time location of each product. So, in case of delays, customers can be alerted in time and if the need be, compensated accordingly.

This ensures better customer service and satisfaction.

Software Integrations

Fleets do not operate in isolation. They must fully integrate with all other business activities and hence your fleet management software should be capable of integrating seamlessly with other business tools like CRM and inventory management. Mobile apps for the fleet management tool can help drivers enter real-time data after each delivery, which automatically updates the status at all other instances.

Inventory Management

Fleet management can make it easier to manage inventory for you, be it parts needed for fleet maintenance or products being delivered. Mobile apps for drivers can be directly linked to inventory levels so that the status is updated as parts are used or products are delivered. In some cases, a platform can even file orders for you automatically once stock on certain items reaches a low enough level.

Bottom Line

Risk management is a crucial aspect of fleet operations because human lives, as well as product safety, are at stake. There are too many variables in fleet operations, which can get overwhelming.

Fleet management provides real-time asset details for greater visibility and risk management. Using this info, fleet managers can successfully manage fleets, drivers, schedules and costs simultaneously without being overwhelmed.’

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the role of a fleet manager?

A fleet manager is responsible for the smooth running of fleet operations without compromising on driver and vehicle safety, customer satisfaction and costs. Some of the responsibilities of a fleet manager include route planning, driver safety, vehicle maintenance and cost optimization.

Why is fleet management important?

Fleet management is important because it helps in smooth fleet operations, irrespective of fleet size. Fleet management helps in route optimization, fuel cost optimization, lowering driver turnover, scheduling vehicle maintenance and otherwise helping businesses foster more efficient fleets.

What is route optimization?

Route optimization is the process of selecting the quickest and most cost-effective route for any trip. It helps in minimizing trip time, sticking to customer delivery schedules, optimizing driver schedules and more.

