Top 5 ETF Picks for March Madness Betting Frenzy

The 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association (“NCAA”) Division I Men's Basketball Tournament will kick off on Mar 19, spreading “March Madness” among millions of Americans. This is especially true as the annual event will lead to crazy legal sports betting with increased legalization, pushing up stocks in this sector.



The champion will be crowned on Apr 8 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Investors should tap the three-week sports betting extravaganza with VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF ESPO, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF HERO, Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF BETZ, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF BJK and Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF ODDS.



Sports betting has never been more accessible to Americans than in recent years, as gambling is now legal in more states and growing in popularity. The legalization of sports betting across the United States has increased significantly since 2019, with online gambling now legal in 38 states and the District of Columbia.



According to the American Gaming Association, Americans will legally bet $2.72 billion on the upcoming men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments with American sportsbooks. This represents roughly twice the amount legally wagered on this year’s Super Bowl, according to the AGA’s head of research, Dave Forman (read: 3 Sector ETFs to Win Despite Hot February Inflation Data).



March Madness is available for betting at sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and BetRivers. DraftKings Sportsbook is known for its user-friendly interface and a wide selection of bets, making it a go-to for beginners and seasoned bettors. FanDuel stands out for its clean design and easy navigation, offering a variety of betting options, including popular same-game parlays. BetMGM combines the prestigious MGM brand with competitive odds and a broad selection of bets for March Madness. Known for its straightforward platform and rewarding loyalty program, BetRivers is a solid choice for placing your bets.



Per estimates from the latest report from research firm Eilers and Krejcik Gaming, 35-40% of the amount bet on the men's NCAA tournament will come from in-game wagers and 5% of the handle will be generated from same-game parlays.



We have highlighted the details of the above-mentioned ETFs.



VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)



VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF offers exposure to global companies involved in video game development, e-sports and related hardware and software by tracking the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index. ESPO holds 31 stocks in its basket, with a moderate concentration on the top firms. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF is tilted toward American firms, which account for 45.9% of the portfolio, while Japan and China round off the next two, with double-digit allocation each.



VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has gathered $307.6 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 20,000 shares. ESPO charges 56 bps in annual fees from investors.



Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)



Global X Video Games & Esports ETF offers exposure to companies that develop or publish video games, facilitate streaming and distribution of video gaming or esports content, own and operate within competitive esports leagues, or produce hardware used in video games and esports, including augmented and virtual reality. This can be easily done by the Solactive Video Games & Esports Index (read: 3 Factors to Bet on U.S. Consumer ETFs).



Holding 41 securities in its basket, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has an AUM of $133.1 million and charges 50 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 32,000 shares.



Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ)



Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF is designed to offer retail and institutional investors global exposure to sports betting and iGaming industries by tracking the Morningstar Sports Betting & iGaming Select Index.



Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds 36 stocks in its basket and has amassed $93.4 million in its assets base. It charges 75 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 21,000 shares.



VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)



VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF provides investors with exposure to companies involved in casinos and casino hotels, sports betting, lottery services, gaming services, gaming technology and gaming equipment. It follows the MVIS Global Gaming Index, holding 38 securities in its basket.



VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has an AUM of $44.9 million and an average daily volume of roughly 4,000 shares. It charges 72 bps in annual fees.



Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS)



Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF offers investors exposure to globally listed companies and depositary receipts that generate the majority of their revenues from online gambling, video game development or eSports. It follows the BlueStar Global Online Gambling, Video Gaming, and eSports Index, holding 50 stocks in its basket.



Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has accumulated $0.9 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 200 shares. It charges 60 bps in fees per year.

