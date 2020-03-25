Technology

Top 5 Drug Stocks To Stop The Coronavirus Pandemic

Contributor
Daniel Laboe Zacks
Published

Coming up with a vaccine or treatment for this pandemic is crucial for human life to go back to normality. The number of cases is growing exponentially in every corner of the globe, closing in on half a million. The world is looking to biotech companies for the cure.

Gilead Sciences’ GILD preliminary drug, remdesivir, is seen as one of the more promising coronavirus treatments. Remdisivir received orphan drug status as of Monday by the FDA.

Regeneron REGN and Sanofi SNY are amid clinical trials on coronavirus patients with their drug, Kevzara. Kevzara was initially purposed for arthritis treatment but could prove as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Moderna MRNA CEO says it could have a vaccine for health care professionals by this fall. Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is also in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine.

These firms are working tirelessly to get their vaccines and treatments to the people. It is only a matter of time before this virus anxiety is a thing of the past.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanofi (SNY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

#TradeTalks: Location Technology for Group Travel

Jill Malandrino was joined by Jonathan Chasper, Founder & CEO, Wolfpack, to discuss the emerging location technology for group travel.

6 days ago

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular