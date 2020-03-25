Top 5 Drug Stocks To Stop The Coronavirus Pandemic

Coming up with a vaccine or treatment for this pandemic is crucial for human life to go back to normality. The number of cases is growing exponentially in every corner of the globe, closing in on half a million. The world is looking to biotech companies for the cure.

Gilead Sciences’ GILD preliminary drug, remdesivir, is seen as one of the more promising coronavirus treatments. Remdisivir received orphan drug status as of Monday by the FDA.

Regeneron REGN and Sanofi SNY are amid clinical trials on coronavirus patients with their drug, Kevzara. Kevzara was initially purposed for arthritis treatment but could prove as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Moderna MRNA CEO says it could have a vaccine for health care professionals by this fall. Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is also in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine.

These firms are working tirelessly to get their vaccines and treatments to the people. It is only a matter of time before this virus anxiety is a thing of the past.

