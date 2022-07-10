Top 5 Cryptocurrency Pairs to Watch this Week: BTC, ETH, AAVE, QNT, RUNE

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

Bitcoin and ether looked at solid weekly gains as the top two crossed crucial support levels.

Ether and Aave rallied on high social sentiment alongside renewed bullish momentum.

Quant and THORChain’s RUNE also saw gains, but can they continue over the next week?

Despite the recent short-term bullish momentum and BTC’s high daily gains, macro uncertainty still left investors skeptical of a true recovery. Nonetheless, the larger sentiment turned for the better over the last week despite a rise in US yields and Fed tightening bets on strong US jobs and service sector survey data.

US tech stocks posted solid gains over the last week. The Nasdaq 100 ended the week with nearly 4.5% weekly gains. Of late, top cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have formed a higher correlation with tech stocks and indices.

The last week, was relatively bullish for the traditional market as well as cryptocurrencies as BTC rebounded to as higher as $22,500. The total crypto market cap resumed its upward trend, but weekend blues pulled down BTC’s price and the global crypto market cap.

Over the last few months, investors have constantly been concerned that the US and the global economy is weakening towards recession. Thus, market participants are steering clear of risky assets.

For now, however, the recent bullish momentum fetched decent weekly gains for the top crypto and a few altcoins. The crucial question remains whether the recent gains are, in fact, a recovery of another fakeout.

So, here are the top five cryptos to watch out for in this new week.

Bitcoin (BTC)

On July 7, BTC’s price broke above the crucial $21,400 mark, but bitcoin bulls could not keep up the bullish momentum above the higher $22,000 mark. Bitcoin’s price pullback from the $22,500 mark indicated that bears were still in control.

On a daily chart, BTC’s price saw a green candle for six consecutive days alongside a rising relative strength index (RSI). A rising RSI indicates buying pressure rising in the market as buyers dominate the scene.

Daily RSI highlighted that until July 8, buyers gained strength in the market, however, bears defended the $22,500 resistance with their might reversing the bullish momentum. This week, BTC’s trajectory could be crucial to watch as larger market gains would depend on the top coin’s track.

Owing to the recent gains, many in the market believed that BTC’s price bottom was in, however, CryptoQuant analysts cautioned investors and traders to ‘be careful.’

Notably, the High Leverage Ratio shows that the crypto market is still moving by futures market.

From the end of 2021, the Leverage Ratio rose for a certain period and then always fell sharply with the BTC price down. This situation kept happening until recent days.

Furthermore, Funding Rates are near zero. Usually, when BTC reaches the bottom, the funding rate drops and rises sharply. That didn’t happen at the recent low of $17,600.

Additionally, the analyst said,

“We can’t ignore about possibility for Recession from Liquidity supply perspective. Even if BTC may rise a little more, we should also expect further BTC drop after that.”

Ethereum (ETH)

While the weekend saw decent profit-taking amid pre-macro event caution, ETH’s technicals presented a bullish scenario with the possibility of a breakout to as high as $1,700.

FXEmpire analyst, Joel Frank, in a recent article, presented,

“If Ethereum can muster a push above the $1,280 level, that would open the door for a swift rally towards its 50DMA around $1,440.”

At the time of writing, the top altcoin traded at $1,163.22 vs USD noting a 4.26% loss on the daily chart. However, ETH’s last week was fruitful as the coin was up by 10.65% on its weekly chart.

In the near term, if a push from bulls can place the coin above the $1200 mark, the same can ensure higher gains.

Aave (AAVE)

AAVE bulls led a recovery above the 50-day simple moving average just under the $80 mark on July 9. The rise in buying pressure indicated a likely change in trend.

With RSI in the positive zone alongside AAVE’s 36.46% weekly gains, it was evident that bulls are attempting to gain the upper hand in the market.

Over this week, the $85 and $93 mark could act as strong resistances for the token. A push from bulls above the said levels could point towards a solid recovery for the coin.

Quant (QNT)

Quant’s native token QNT saw some amusing gains over the last week as larger market momentum picked up. QNT’s bullish trajectory indicates that a bottom may be in place.

After almost two months, a significant price uptick took the token above the $77 mark. As QNT bulls pushed their way, the coin’s price picked up, establishing above $76. Over this week, if bullish momentum continues, the next crucial price levels to watch will be the $89 and the $100 mark.

THORChain (RUNE)

RUNE traded at $2.27 at press time, with a 4.64% loss on the daily price window. However, the token was in the top 5 weekly gainers of the last week. As the week closed, the coin presented 25.94% weekly gains at press time.

The altcoin’s price presented a tight range bound movement between the $1.77 and $2.40 mark since June 12. A move above the $2.50 resistance in the short term could help the coin regain market momentum.

A rise in RSI presenting a higher buying pressure could indicate a change in trend over this week.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

