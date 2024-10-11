Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: American Lithium Charges Up 78 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 1.71 percent on the week to close at 605.43 on Friday (October 11). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.28 percent to 24,471.17 points over the same period.

Statistics Canada released its September labor force survey on Friday. The report indicated 47,000 new jobs were added to the Canadian economy, an increase of 0.2 percent. The hiring gains helped to push the unemployment rate down by 0.1 percent to 6.5 percent, marking the first decline in the rate since January.

Increases were primarily felt in the information, culture and recreation category as well as in the wholesale and retail trade one, with both sectors gaining 22,000 jobs. Professional, scientific and technical services jobs also saw gains in September, adding 21,000 new hires.

Despite the gains, the employment participation rate fell by 0.2 percent to 64.9 percent in September, marking a year-over-year decline of 0.7 percent.

South of the border, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released September’s consumer price index on Thursday (October 10). The data showed a monthly increase of 0.2 percent and a year-over-year increase of 2.4 percent, both 0.1 percent higher than analysts predicted.

The majority of the increase was owed to a 0.4 percent jump in food prices and a 0.2 percent increase in shelter costs. The higher figures may show that while inflation has tracked down there are still lingering pressures within the market and it could cause the US Federal Reserve to adjust its rate-cutting policy over its final two meetings of the year in November and December.

In resource sector news, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) announced it would be acquiring Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) on Wednesday (October 9) in a US$6.7 billion deal. Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said the acquisition represents a long-term strategic step in the company creating a world-class lithium business. The news acted as a tailwind for many lithium companies’ share prices this week.

Markets saw gains this week with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) adding 1.35 percent to 5,815.04, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) moving up 1.59 percent to 20,271.97 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) climbing 1.07 percent to reach 42,863.87.

Gold recovered from a mid-week slump that saw the precious metal fall to US$2,606 per ounce, climbing to US$2,655.86 on Friday at 4:30 p.m. EDT to end the week up by 0.09 percent. Meanwhile, silver saw recent gains erased as it fell 2.06 percent on the week to US$31.53 per ounce.

Copper saw a slight rebound on Friday, but wasn’t able to fully recover from midweek losses, dropping 2.38 percent to US$4.51 per pound on the COMEX. More broadly, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) posted a gain of 0.38 percent to close at 559.63 points.

Against that backdrop, how did TSX- and TSXV-listed resource stocks perform? Here are the top five gainers.

1. American Lithium (TSXV:LI)

Weekly gain: 77.78 percent

Market cap: C$230.61 million

Share price: C$1.28

American Lithium is an exploration and development company working to progress its advanced-stage Falchani project in Southern Peru. An updated resource estimate for the property, released in October 2023, outlines measured and indicated reosurces of 5.53 million metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent and an inferred resource of 3.99 million MT.

A preliminary economic assessment for Falchani, released in February, estimates an after-tax net present value of US$5.11 billion and an after-tax internal rate of return of 32 percent with a payback period of three years.

On June 27, the company announced it was working to optimize the flow sheet for the project, and said that due to the low impurity content it would resemble a more conventional mining and processing flow sheet. Additionally, American Lithium said it was intending to commence piloting work during the second half of 2024.

Shares in American Lithium jumped on Thursday when the company released a letter to shareholders with an update on the state of the company and how it was navigating trends within the industry. The letter included steps American Lithium has taken to improve business fundamentals, how the company can benefit from Peru’s nuclear energy strategy and emerging support for premium prices for lithium carbonate.

Buy now ,

2. Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)

Weekly gain: 68.18 percent

Market cap: C$18.96 million

Share price: C$0.185

Dore Copper Mining is an exploration and development company with several projects located in the Lac Dore and Joe Mann mining camps in Québec, Canada. The company aims to become a copper producer operating with a hub and spoke model, in which its Copper Rand mill processes ore from several assets.

The company’s land package hosts 13 past-producing mines and multiple key projects, including Corner Bay, Joe Mann and Devlin. The company's resource target areas all lie within a 60 kilometer radius of its Copper Rand mill.

According to the company’s website, mineral resource estimates from four of its projects have demonstrated a combined measured and indicated resource of 198.2 million pounds of contained copper and 66,000 ounces of contained gold from 3.58 million MT of ore at an average grade of 2.51 percent copper and 0.58 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold.

The projects also contain inferred resources of 476.5 million pounds of copper and 248,000 ounces of gold from 7.01 MT at grades of 3.01 percent copper and 1.08 g/t gold.

The most recent news from the company came on September 26 when it announced it had closed a C$4.68 million non-brokered private placement. The company said it would be using the funds for exploration, development, permitting activities and feasibility study work.



Buy now ,

3. Element 29 Resources (TSXV:ECU)

Weekly gain: 62 percent

Market cap: C$40.53 million

Share price: C$0.405

Element 29 Resources is an exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of projects in Peru.

Its primary projects consist of the Elida copper-molybdenum-silver project in West-central Peru and the Flor de Cobre project in the Southern Peruvian copper belt.

The Elida site is composed of 29 concessions covering 19,749 hectares and hosts five distinct exploration targets within a 2.5 by 2.5 kilometer alteration system.

A September 2022 mineral resource estimate showed an inferred resource of 321.7 million MT containing 2.24 billion pounds of copper at a grade of 0.32 percent, 205.7 million pounds of molybdenum at a grade of 0.03 percent and 27 million ounces of silver at 2.61 percent.

The company’s less explored Flor de Cobre project is composed of 11 mining concessions and one mining claim covering 3,135 hectares. The company announced in March that it received environmental permitting for the site and would be partnering with the GlobeTrotters Resource Group, which discovered Elida, on exploration at For de Cobre.

Element 29’s most recent news came on September 24 when it commenced a drill program at Elida with the objective of potentially expanding its inferred mineral resource estimate and increasing grading at the site.



Buy now ,

4. World Copper (TSXV:WCU)

Weekly gain: 50 percent

Market cap: C$19.94 million

Share price: C$0.09

World Copper is an exploration and development company working to advance its Zonia copper project in Central Arizona, US.

The property, acquired following a merger with Cardero Resources in January 2022, has seen extensive exploration dating back 100 years and hosted open-pit mining operations until 1975.

In the company’s corporate update on July 24, World Copper said it had made significant progress toward bankable feasibility and ultimately production, which it expects to begin in three to four years.

World Copper added that it has the potential for pre-production revenue through the utilization of 14 million short tons of previously stockpiled material. Additionally, it highlighted that the site hosted previous mining at the site with a low strip ratio of 1:1.

The most recent update from Zonia came on September 9, when the company produced an updated mineral resource estimate stating a total indicated resource of 686 million pounds of copper from 113.2 million short tons of ore with an average grade of 0.3 percent copper at a cutoff of 0.18 percent, and an additional inferred resource of 300 million pounds of copper from 59.2 million short tons of ore grading 0.25 percent.

Buy now ,

5. Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLI)

Weekly gain: 47.32 percent

Market cap: C$19.94 million

Share price: C$3.30

Standard Lithium is an exploration and development company working to advance its South West Arkansas and Phase 1A projects in Arkansas and its East Texas project in Texas, US.

The projects are all located in the Smackover Formation, which extends from Central Texas into the Florida panhandle. The region hosts brines previously used to recover bromine that also host significant commercial lithium concentrations.

Standard entered into a 55/45 joint venture for South West Arkansas and East Texas with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) in May to accelerate development of the projects.

A pre-feasibility study for its flagship project released in September 2023 demonstrated a base case after-tax net present value of US$3.09 billion with an internal rate of return of 32.8 percent and a payback period of four years. The study also produced an indicated mineral resource estimate of 269,000 MT of lithium with an inferred resource of 74,000 MT.

The company’s Phase 1A project will consist of a direct lithium extraction facility and lithium carbonate conversion facility designed to extract lithium contained in tail brine from existing bromine operations at LANXESS’ (OTC Pink:LNXSF) plant in Arkansas.

A definitive feasibility study for the project released in September 2023, demonstrated an after-tax net present value of US$550 million and an internal rate of return of 24 percent, as well as an annual production of 5,700 MT of battery-quality lithium carbonate.

Standard Lithium has seen gains since September 20 when it announced it had been selected by the US Department of Energy for an award of up to US$225 million to develop the South West Arkansas project. A few days after that, the company also released its results for its fiscal year ended June 30.



Buy now ,

​FAQs for Canadian Mining Stocks

​What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?

The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.

​How many companies are listed on the TSXV?

As of June 2024, there were 1,630 companies listed on the TSXV, 925 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,806 companies, with 188 of those being mining companies.

Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.

​How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?

There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.

The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.

These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.

​How do you trade on the TSXV?

Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.

Data for this 5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks article was retrieved at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 4, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX and TSXV with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.



Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.