Top 5 AI & Autonomy Stocks Trading Under $15 With Big Potential

Artificial intelligence and autonomous technology remain two of the most exciting long-term growth stories in the market. From more intelligent software to self-driving vehicles, the innovation emerging from these sectors continues to accelerate, attracting attention from both institutional investors, retail traders, and tech giants.

However, for retail investors, many of the AI and self-driving heavyweights, such as NVIDIA, Tesla, or Alphabet, come with hefty price tags. That’s why some are turning their attention to lesser-known players, smaller companies still trading under $15 per share, but positioned in key corners of the AI and autonomy ecosystems.

Of course, while lesser known, it’s important to remember that these small-cap companies also generally carry a greater level of risk.

Here’s a closer look at five names in that space worth keeping on the radar.

AEye, Inc.: NVIDIA Integration Drives Recent Momentum

AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) made headlines last week after announcing that its Apollo LiDAR sensor has been fully integrated into NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX platform, a major component of NVIDIA’s autonomous vehicle stack. The news sent LIDR shares soaring by triple digits in a single week, as investors digested what this could mean for the company’s exposure to next-generation automotive platforms.

The integration doesn’t just mark a technical milestone. It opens the door to NVIDIA’s entire ecosystem of automotive partners, including many of the world’s top automakers, all pushing toward higher levels of autonomy. AEye’s adaptive LiDAR is designed to mimic the way the human eye focuses on relevant information, offering a unique advantage in real-time object detection and safety.

The stock soared by almost 300% last week, notching a record volume traded in a single day of nearly 360 million shares, far exceeding its average daily volume of just 12.4 million shares.

Like many speculative tech names, the stock has been under pressure for much of the past year; however, the NVIDIA tie-up could help shift the narrative. The move gives AEye instant credibility and commercial potential in a competitive LiDAR landscape, and investors will be watching closely for follow-through in future quarters.

It’s worth noting that the company is mainly pre-revenue and falls within the small-cap category, with an $85 million market capitalization. As such, investors should remember that this stock carries not only a higher degree of risk but also greater volatility.

BigBear.ai Holdings: Expanding its Footprint in National Security and Enterprise AI

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) offers AI-driven analytics solutions focused on mission-critical decision-making. Think defense intelligence, border security, and logistics. It’s one of those companies quietly building out real-world use cases in sectors where precision, scale, and speed are essential.

The stock popped on retail radar during the height of the AI mania, briefly becoming a favorite among speculative retail traders. In recent weeks, the stock has gained momentum and attention once again, with shares surging over 53% on the month, and now up an impressive 66% YTD.

Still, BBAI isn’t just a fleeting momentum play. The company has consistently emphasized expanding its footprint in national security and enterprise AI, and its recent updates show growing contract wins with both government and commercial clients. However, skepticism surrounding its fundamentals and valuation remains large, as indicated by its elevated short interest. As of June 30, the stock had a 27.19% short interest.

Investors should also note that BigBear.ai’s work aligns well with long-term federal initiatives to modernize data infrastructure and integrate machine learning into defense systems. While volatility is to be expected at this price level, the company’s positioning gives it a seat at the AI table in a way few sub-$15 names can claim.

Aurora Innovation, Inc.: Deep-Focus on Autonomous Trucking

Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) continues to advance its mission to commercialize self-driving technology, with its “Aurora Driver” platform designed to power autonomous freight and passenger vehicles. Founded by Waymo, Tesla, and Uber’s ATG veterans, the company has deep technical roots and strong industry relationships.

The stock has experienced a choppy ride since going public via a SPAC, reflecting broader skepticism about self-driving timelines. But recently, there have been signs of stabilization and renewed interest, particularly as Aurora moves closer to launching commercial pilot programs.

Coverage and sentiment have significantly improved for the stock, with nine analysts covering the name. The stock has a Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target that implies over 60% potential upside. Most recently, in May, Goldman Sachs boosted its target from $6 to $7 and maintained a Neutral rating on the stock.

Aurora is initially focused on autonomous trucking, a market with significant cost-saving potential for logistics companies and fewer regulatory hurdles compared to robotaxis. The company is targeting an impressive expansion plan by the end of 2025, which includes driverless deliveries in Arizona and Texas.

With key partnerships already in place and an emphasis on safety and redundancy, Aurora could be well-positioned as the industry transitions from hype to execution.

SoundHound AI, Inc.: Carving Out a Niche in Voice AI

SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN) has carved out a niche in the voice AI space, powering everything from in-car assistants to voice-enabled restaurant kiosks. Its platform is built for natural language processing and real-time interaction, making it particularly valuable in automotive, hospitality, and IoT environments.

The company recently gained traction after announcing new partnerships and integration into smart vehicle platforms, voice-activated ordering, and AI agents across enterprise markets. The recent catalysts have helped shares rebound off their lows earlier this year. However, while the stock has rebounded sharply so far this quarter, by almost 25%, it remains well off its 52-week high by over 50%.

Historically, the stock has faced scrutiny tied to its fundamentals, operations, and valuation. Many of those concerns appear to persist. The stock still possesses an above-average short interest of 33.14%, indicating significant skepticism.

On the financial front, SoundHound reported solid revenue growth in its latest quarter, but slightly missed expectations. SOUN posted Q1 2025 earnings on May 8, 2025, reporting an EPS of -$0.06, which beat analysts' consensus estimates of -$0.09 by $0.03. Quarterly revenue rose 151.2% year-over-year to $29.13 million, below the consensus estimate of $30.38 million.

WeRide, Inc.: A Comprehensive Approach to Autonomous Mobility

China-based WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD) rounds out the list with a comprehensive approach to autonomous mobility, offering a range of services that include robotaxis, robobuses, robovans, and even robosweepers for urban sanitation. The company has been aggressively testing across Asia and recently expanded into new international markets as it ramps up commercial services.

WeRide has a strong ecosystem and is one of the few autonomous tech companies already operating pilot programs in real-world conditions. This gives it a valuable edge in data collection, regulatory compliance, and system refinement.

The company is also reportedly working with key automotive OEMs and logistics providers to embed its self-driving systems directly into commercial fleets.

The U.S. listing brings added visibility, and while WRD shares have traded with volatility since their debut, the long-term thesis remains intact. WeRide is executing across multiple fronts, and its diversified autonomous portfolio makes it more than just a robotaxi play.

However, the volatility has been immense. Shares are off their 52-week high by almost 80%, and have struggled to regain their footing. It’s certainly a name to watch for the future, but investors might want to avoid trying to catch a falling knife and instead wait for a technical and fundamental shift in momentum.

Exposure to Critical Technologies Isn’t Without Elevated Risk

While none of these names is without risk, particularly given their history, size, and the capital-intensive nature of autonomy and AI, each offers exposure to critical technologies shaping the future.

Whether it’s LiDAR sensors being built into NVIDIA platforms, AI analytics powering military decisions, or autonomous trucks poised to revolutionize logistics, these stocks with a sub-$15 price tag sit at the forefront of transformational change.

As with all early-stage investments, patience and a strong risk tolerance are key. But for investors looking to bet on the long game in AI and autonomy, these under-the-radar names might be worth a closer look and further due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.