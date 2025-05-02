Top 4 Retail Stocks to Buy Now Despite Weak Consumer Confidence

U.S. consumer confidence, a key determinant of the economy’s health, dipped for the fifth consecutive month in April. The latest data from the Conference Board showed that the Consumer Confidence Index declined to 86. This marks a 7.9-point decrease from the previous month and falls short of market expectations.



It’s the weakest level recorded in almost five years, underscoring the growing unease among consumers as economic pressures build. This sharp fall highlights rising consumer apprehension about the economic outlook, fueled by trade tensions, rising tariffs and mounting fears over job security.



The Federal Reserve and financial markets are closely monitoring these developments, especially regarding how the decline in sentiment may impact consumer spending. With consumer spending accounting for around 70% of U.S. GDP, a shift in spending patterns could have broad implications for future economic growth.



However, even in this environment of pessimism, some players are better equipped to weather the storm. Their solid business models, loyal customer bases, and focus on value and essentials provide them with a distinct advantage. Companies such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, The Gap, Inc. GAP, Chewy, Inc. CHWY and Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX are adapting to these shifting consumer behaviors.

Past-Year Stock Price Performance of SFM, GAP, CHWY & SFIX

4 Prominent Stocks



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sprouts Farmers: Product Innovation & Competitive Pricing

Sprouts Farmers, operating in a highly fragmented grocery industry, is a compelling option. The company has adopted a multifaceted approach to expand its customer base and cater to evolving consumer preferences. Through product innovation, targeted marketing and competitive pricing, Sprouts Farmers ensures that its offerings resonate with its diverse customer base. The company’s commitment to offering fresh, natural and organic products aligns with the growing consumer demand for healthier food options. Its store expansion and growing private label mix reflect solid momentum ahead.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 12.3% and 28.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. SFM, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Gap: Brand Strength and Digital Shift Fuel Growth

Gap continues to leverage its broad brand portfolio, which includes Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, to maintain a significant market presence. The company has focused on enhancing operational efficiency, driving digital transformation and investing in product innovation to stay competitive. With a renewed emphasis on international expansion and accelerated e-commerce adoption, Gap is positioning itself for sustained growth in the evolving retail landscape.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GAP’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 1.5% and 7.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. GAP, which sports a Zacks Rank #1, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.5%, on average. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Chewy: Autoship & Personalization Boost Engagement

Chewy has strengthened its position in the online pet retail industry by focusing on innovation and customer loyalty. The company’s Autoship program is a key driver of growth, helping secure predictable, recurring revenues and enhance customer lifetime value. Additionally, Chewy has seen an increase in active customers, supported by strategic acquisitions and improvements in churn rates. The company’s expansion into veterinary services through Chewy Vet Care Clinics opens up new market opportunities, while the Chewy+ Membership Program strengthens customer retention. With these initiatives, Chewy is well-positioned for sustained growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chewy’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.5% and 18.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. CHWY, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.3%, on average.

Stitch Fix: Enhanced Client Experience & Stronger Brand Portfolio

Stitch Fix is strengthening its foundation by improving its inventory management and expanding private brand offerings, which will enhance profitability. The company is also focused on reimagining the client experience by offering more personalized services and fostering deeper connections between clients and stylists. These strategic initiatives, coupled with ongoing cost efficiencies, are paving the way for long-term growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stitch Fix’s current financial-year bottom line suggests growth of 64.7% from the year-ago reported figure. SFIX, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.9%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.