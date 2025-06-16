Top 4 Growth Stocks With Momentum and Room to Run

Chasing new all-time highs or riding momentum trends can be risky for investors. That’s why patience and discipline are essential, especially when it comes to high-flying growth stocks. These types of stocks often deliver explosive moves, but timing entries is critical to managing risk.

Growth stocks are companies expected to grow earnings and sales faster than the broader market. Due to their early-stage or rapid-growth business models, these companies typically trade at higher price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples. With that in mind, here are four exciting growth companies, their current setups, and what investors should watch for before considering an entry.

Nebius Group: An AI Infrastructure Disruptor

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a perfect example of how patience can pay off. The stock has surged more than 60% this quarter and sits over 230% above its 52-week low. While that might seem like too much, too fast, Nebius is attracting attention not just because of price action, but due to its innovative business model.

The Netherlands-based company offers a diversified portfolio of AI-powered services. Its divisions include Nebius AI, a cloud platform for AI deployment; Toloka AI, focused on training generative models and data generation; Avride, which provides autonomous vehicle solutions; and TripleTen, an EdTech platform offering STEM and tech-focused training.

Despite its rally, Wall Street continues to overlook Nebius. It's followed by smaller firms such as DA Davidson, Northland, Arete Research, and BWS Financial, all of which have Buy ratings. Arete Research's recent initiation triggered a strong upside move, underscoring how little it takes to spark momentum in this name. Overall, NBIS has a consensus Buy rating with a price target implying over 35% upside.

When Nebius debuted in October 2024, management set a lofty goal of $500 million to $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of 2025. After raising $700 million from strategic investors, including NVIDIA, that forecast was boosted to $750 million to $1 billion. Both the Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 earnings reports reaffirmed that target, backed by rising contracted capacity and strong customer demand.

For investors eyeing a potential entry, a pullback toward the rising 20-day simple moving average (SMA) in the low to mid-$40s could offer a more favorable setup than chasing new highs. If shares stabilize and confirm a higher low, that would present a more patient and calculated entry with a stronger risk-reward than chasing current highs.

DLocal Limited: A Unique Value and Growth Opportunity

Unlike Nebius, DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) is having a more subdued year. Shares are down around 9% year-to-date, but that doesn’t mean the opportunity is gone. In fact, DLO appears to combine growth with value, making it a unique prospect.

The Uruguay-based fintech helps global enterprises connect with users in emerging markets. Clients include Amazon, Uber, Microsoft, Google, Nike, and Shein, among others. Its core offering is simplifying complex payment ecosystems for international businesses. It supports both pay-in and pay-out capabilities across a variety of payment methods.

In its Q1 2025 results, DLocal reported EPS of $0.15, surpassing the $0.12 estimate, while revenue increased 17.6% year-over-year to $216.76 million, also exceeding forecasts. Despite the strong results, the stock remains in a higher-timeframe downtrend, although valuation metrics are appealing. DLO trades at a P/E of 21 and a forward P/E of just 12.5, with earnings projected to grow nearly 30% this year.

Analyst coverage includes JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley. The stock has a consensus Hold rating and a price target indicating around 23% upside. Should DLO base above its 200-day SMA and push past the $11 level, that would confirm a shift toward a potential new uptrend and signal a buying opportunity.

In the broader picture, DLocal stands out as one of the few growth stocks that also appeals to value-oriented investors. This rare combination, undervalued by traditional metrics while still delivering double-digit revenue growth, could become increasingly attractive if the stock can show technical confirmation. For those seeking exposure to emerging markets and fintech growth, DLO is a stock to keep on the radar.

MercadoLibre: Latin America’s E-Commerce Giant

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is another Latin American standout, but unlike DLO, it remains firmly in an uptrend. MercadoLibre operates in e-commerce, fintech, logistics, and consumer credit across the region. It’s building a digital infrastructure, not just selling goods.

The company earned global recognition in May when it was included in Kantar’s list of the 50 most valuable global brands, debuting at No. 50. This milestone highlights MELI’s continued growth and execution strength across various verticals.

Q1 2025 earnings reinforced the bullish narrative. MELI posted EPS of $9.74, beating estimates by nearly 18%, with revenue jumping 37% year-over-year to $5.93 billion, crushing the $5.52 billion consensus.

Technically, the stock is up nearly 40% year-to-date and is now pulling back toward its rising 50-day simple moving average (SMA). If that level holds, it may offer an attractive entry point. MELI trades at a P/E of 58 and a forward P/E of 34, justified by its strong and consistent earnings growth. The stock holds a Moderate Buy rating from analysts with a projected 11% upside.

Another factor boosting MercadoLibre’s appeal is its strong position in the digital payments sector through Mercado Pago. As financial inclusion expands across Latin America, MELI’s payments infrastructure is well-positioned to scale in tandem with regional economic growth. That could offer a longer-term catalyst that compounds its e-commerce dominance.

Dave: Momentum and Triple-Digit Gains in 2025

Dave, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) has surged higher in 2025, gaining 140% year-to-date, thanks to a massive earnings beat that has put the fintech company in the spotlight. The $2.7 billion market cap company offers digital banking services, including budgeting tools, cash advances, and a modern checking experience.

Q1 2025 earnings, reported on May 8, blew past expectations. The company posted EPS of $1.97, crushing estimates of $0.82 by a whopping $1.15. Revenue came in at $108 million, beating projections by 16%. The 157% earnings surprise sent the stock surging toward its 52-week high.

Even after such a massive move, valuation remains within reason for a high-growth stock. Dave trades at a P/E of 57, but its forward P/E is a more manageable 25.5, suggesting further upside if the growth continues.

From a strategic perspective, Dave’s advantage lies in its suite of tools designed to improve financial wellness for underserved consumers. Its ExtraCash product helps avoid overdraft fees, while the Side Hustle platform matches users with part-time work. This mission-driven model could help Dave scale its user base and deepen customer loyalty over time.

With the stock trading near highs, however, investors may want to wait for a healthy pullback and a potential higher low to form. This would establish a more stable base for future gains and offer a less risky entry point.

4 Unique Growth Stocks Warranting a Closer Look

While these four stocks offer compelling growth potential, timing and patience are essential. Chasing price alone can be risky, especially in the case of high-flying names like Dave and Nebius. Focusing on price action, technical support levels, and valuation for disciplined participants can help identify smarter, higher-conviction entry points.

Whether it's an under-the-radar AI disruptor like Nebius, a fintech value play like DLocal, a Latin American giant like MercadoLibre, or a digital banking rocket like Dave, these stocks all have catalysts in place to fuel further growth, as long as the broader trend and execution hold up.

As always, pairing technical setups with strong fundamental backdrops is crucial. These four names each bring unique strengths to the table. Whether it’s Nebius’s innovative AI infrastructure, DLocal’s emerging market payment network, MELI’s regional platform dominance, or Dave’s mission to democratize personal finance.

For investors willing to do their homework and exercise patience, these growth stocks have the potential to outperform significantly.

