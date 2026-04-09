Top 4 Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy for Growth and Diversification

The U.S. market has recently shown remarkable resilience, rebounding from a weak first quarter of this year. Major indexes, including the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones, rallied significantly, fueled by cautious optimism surrounding a potential de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict. Technology and consumer discretionary shares drove the rally as easing geopolitical tensions helped calm inflation and interest rate fears. While ongoing threats regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz caused some daily volatility and sharp fluctuations in oil prices, diplomatic efforts and ceasefire talks have kept overall investor sentiment upbeat and focused on growth.

On the economic front, recent U.S. data give mixed signals. Consumer confidence rose to 91.8 in March, beating the street’s expectations. Manufacturing activity also stepped up. The Manufacturing Index for March came in at 52.7, according to the report published by the Institute for Supply Management. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

However, durable goods orders fell 1.4% in February, dragged down by a sharp drop in aircraft demand. Business inventories dipped slightly in January. Meanwhile, crude oil inventories increased again, signaling softer demand. On the labor market front, initial jobless claims declined to 202,000, suggesting a stable job market; however, continuing claims edged higher, indicating some pressure in employment.

Amid such market conditions, mutual fund investing can help those who wish to diversify their portfolio among various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds. Fidelity mutual funds such as Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund FIKGX, Fidelity Growth Company Fund FDGRX, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGKX and Fidelity Contra Fund FCNTX should be good choices since they provide low-cost and uncomplicated equity funds that can help investors meet their goals.

These funds have wide exposure in industries, such as finance, industrial cyclical, utilities, technology and energy. These have not only preserved investors’ wealth but also generated excellent returns.

Why Invest in Fidelity Mutual Funds?

Fidelity mutual funds would be a compelling choice for investors. This is because Fidelity mutual funds have given positive returns in the past and are expected to perform well in the long run.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Fidelity Investments is one of the oldest and most trusted mutual fund companies in the world. The company was founded in 1946 and had 51.5 million individual investors and $17.5 trillion of assets under administration as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Fidelity Investments has more than 80,000 associates in 11 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia to carry out extensive and in-depth research, and provide potential investment avenues worldwide to their clients.

The company provides best-in-class financial planning, advisory services, retirement planning, wealth management and brokerage services to its clients. Thus, investors who wish to diversify their portfolio among various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds can choose Fidelity mutual funds. Fidelity Investments sells its mutual fund products directly to its clients, which results in a zero-load charge.

We have thus selected four Fidelity mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, and minimum initial investments within $5000. The funds carry an expense ratio of less than 1%. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engagedin the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FIKGX chooses to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, and market and economic conditions.

Adam Benjamin has been the lead manager of FIKGX since March 16, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (24.8%), Broadcom (12.2%) and Marvell Technology (8.8%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

FIKGX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are nearly 47.8% and 31.3%, respectively. FIKGX has an annual expense ratio of 0.57%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that the fund’s advisor believes have above-average growth potential. FDGRX advisors generally choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors like financial condition and industry position, along with market and economic conditions.

Steven S. Wymer has been the lead manager of FDGRX since Jan. 1, 1997. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (16.2%), Apple(8.3%) and Microsoft (7.8%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

FDGRX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 32.6% and 14.9%, respectively. FDGRX has an annual expense ratio of 0.69%.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign blue-chip companies, which generally have large- or medium-market capitalization. FBGKX advisors consider blue-chip companies as those that are well-known, well-established and well-capitalized.

Sonu Kalra has been the lead manager of FBGKX since July 1, 2009. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (16.9%), Microsoft (9.7%) and Amazon.com (7.9%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

FBGKX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns of 31.7% and 13.2%, respectively. FBGKX has an annual expense ratio of 0.54%.

Fidelity Contra Fund invests the majority of its net assets in the common stocks of domestic and foreign companies with either growth or value or both characteristics. FCNTX advisors invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, and market and economic conditions.

Jason Weiner has been the lead manager of FCNTX since April 11, 2025. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Meta Platforms (12.4%), NVIDIA (9.4%) and Berkshire Hathaway (6%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

FCNTX's three-year and five-year annualized returns of 30.2% and 15.6%, respectively. FCNTX has an annual expense ratio of 0.74%.

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