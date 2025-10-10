Top 3D Printing Stocks for Long-Term Growth & Portfolio Gains

An updated edition of the August 19, 2025 article.

3D Printing, also known as additive manufacturing, has transformed how the world designs and builds products. The technology, introduced in the 1980s, converts digital designs into physical objects by building them layer by layer, ensuring unprecedented precision, customization and efficiency.

Over the years, from custom prosthetics and aerospace components to architectural models and consumer goods, 3D Printing has evolved from a prototyping tool to a full-fledged manufacturing solution. It has the ability to produce complex shapes and products that traditional methods cannot match. In contrast to subtractive manufacturing, in which a manufacturer creates a product by cutting away at a block of material, additive manufacturing produces less waste, allows for greater product customization and provides novel design features.

Due to its clear edge in terms of cost, customization, precision and sustainability compared with traditional manufacturing methods, businesses are now embracing 3D Printing for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. Localized production can cut down supply chains and lower transportation costs. Also, on-demand manufacturing eliminates the need to maintain large inventories, which is particularly beneficial for industries with seasonal demand or those requiring spare parts on an urgent basis. Leading players such as Xometry XMTR, Proto Labs PRLB and Stratasys SSYS are spearheading innovation in this space.

3D Printing is gaining popularity across sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive and consumer goods. In aerospace, it is used to manufacture lightweight, durable aircraft and spacecraft components. In the automotive industry, it is valuable for producing prototypes, tooling and even customized parts. The technology is transforming the medical field by producing personalized medical tools and generating prosthetic body parts for patients. It is pushing boundaries even further with advancements in tissue and organ printing, which could one day redefine modern medicine.

Regional dynamics show North America leading with more than 35% market share, supported by strong R&D investment, government initiatives and advanced manufacturing infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China and India, is rapidly catching up, leveraging 3D Printing to boost its industrial competitiveness.



We believe that 3D Printing offers compelling growth opportunities for investors, supported by its expanding addressable market and strong innovation pipeline.

Our 3D Printing Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks. Currently, stocks like AMETEK AME, Carpenter Technology CRS, ATI Inc. ATI and 3D Systems DDD look lucrative.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

4 Must-Have 3D Printing Stocks for Your Portfolio

AMETEK, through its Specialty Metal Products (SMP) division, is a leading producer of high-performance metal powders designed for additive manufacturing. It offers a range of alloys and size distributions specific to different additive manufacturing processes, including Laser Powder Bed, Binder Jet and Cold Spray and machines. AME’s most common additive manufacturing powder materials include stainless steel 316L (including A240 grade), Stainless steel 304L and Stainless steel 17-4PH. It also offers specialty austenitic and ferritic stainless steels, along with a selection of high-quality nickel and cobalt alloy powders that are designed specifically for 3D printing applications.

Backed by more than five decades of expertise, the combination of scale, precision and material science enables the company to deliver reliable, high-quality powders that support consistent performance and cost efficiency in additive manufacturing.

In July, AME closed the $920 million acquisition of Faro Technologies, a leading provider of 3D measurement and imaging solutions. Faro’s offerings include portable measurement arms, laser scanners and trackers, software solutions and comprehensive service offerings serving a diverse range of end markets. It is its largest addition in precision scanning since the acquisition of Creaform in 2013. Creaform is a well-known developer and manufacturer of innovative portable 3D measurement technologies and a provider of 3D engineering services. In October 2024, the company had complemented Creaform’s business capabilities by acquiring Virtek Vision International, a leading provider of advanced laser-based projection and inspection systems. With Faro added to Creaform and Virtek under Ametek’s Ultra Precision Technologies division, the company now commands a solid 3D metrology portfolio.

AME currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Carpenter Technology formed the Carpenter Additive business unit in May 2019. The company has been building its additive capabilities through the acquisitions of LPW Technology Ltd., Puris and CalRAM over the past few years. In late 2019, CRS opened its Emerging Technology Center in Athens, AL, capable of atomizing a range of specialty alloys into metal powder and manufacturing the powder into finished parts using AM technology (3D Metal Printing). The downstream equipment for transforming the initially produced part into a final finished product included the state-of-the-art quick-cooling Hot Isostatic Press system, as well as vacuum heat treating to optimize the material properties of high-value specialty alloy components.

The Carpenter Additive business is one of the world's most versatile producers of spherical, gas-atomized, pre-alloyed metal powders and consolidated powder metallurgy products. The powders meet the unique demands of additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, hot isostatic pressing, near-net shapes, surface enhancement processes and tool steels.

Starting from powder production to manufacturing and finishing parts, the end-to-end capabilities differentiate Carpenter Additive from the rest of the industry. CRS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

ATI offers a full range of capabilities throughout the additive supply chain, from metal powder and material science to the finished part. ATI Additive Manufacturing is one of the few providers to deliver expertise in both Electron Beam Melting and Direct Metal Laser Melting for additive parts.



Given its extensive powder metals offering, ATI Additive can quickly respond to customers' needs for their additive part demands. Leveraging ATI’s metallurgical leadership, it can also develop new alloys for additive manufacturing on request or address industry challenges.

The company continues to increase its production capacity for advanced metallic powders for use in next-generation aerospace products, including additive manufacturing applications.

ATI has commissioned a state-of-the-art facility for additive manufacturing products, bringing online the most advanced large-format, metal additive manufacturing capabilities in the industry. The facility combines design, printing, heat treating, machining and inspection capabilities under one roof. From design to finished product, the company has created a one-stop solution center to address challenges in high-performance markets like aerospace, defense and space. ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

3D Systems is a global leader in additive manufacturing, delivering advanced 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value industries such as medical and dental, aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial production. It offers the most comprehensive range of commercial 3D printers, enabling companies to print plastic or metal parts and has an extensive and versatile portfolio of 3D printing materials, including plastic, elastomer, composite, wax, metal, bio-compatible materials and others.

The company continues to expand its product lineup and augment its presence in key verticals. It recently introduced MJP 300W Plus for jewelry manufacturing. It's the most advanced and versatile of its 3D wax printers and will enable jewelers to handle multiple production workflows efficiently with superior precision and quality. Combining the MJP 300W Plus 3D Systems’ portfolio of VisiJet100% wax materials, producers of wax jewelry patterns can achieve new designs more efficiently and with much greater design freedom, ensuring lower costs due to reduced loss of gold or other precious metals during final polishing.

DDD recently was awarded a $7.65 million U.S. Air Force contract for a Large-format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator. This extends a program that began in 2023 to support high-speed flight applications, with work running through September 2027. Total Aerospace & Defense revenues now exceed $30 million annually and remain a significant focus for the company moving forward.

The company is making solid strides in Healthcare. In July, DDD marked a major milestone in digital dentistry with the commercial release of its NextDent Jetted Denture Solution in the U.S. market. This is enabled by the new NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer, which enables fast production of superior quality and patient-specific dentures. It utilizes multiple materials in a single printing process and has proved to be a highly scalable alternative to traditional denture fabrication.

In June, announced that its 3D bioprinting technologies, in partnership with TISSIUM, have enabled FDA approval for a fully bioabsorbable, sutureless medical device for peripheral nerve repair. In April, DDD, in collaboration with the University Hospital Basel (Switzerland), produced the world’s first Medical Device Regulation (MDR) compliant 3D printed PEEK facial implant.

DDD currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

