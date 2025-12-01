Top 3D Printing Stocks to Build Steady Portfolio Gains

An updated edition of the October 10, 2025 article.

3D Printing, widely known as additive manufacturing, has reshaped the way products are designed and produced. Introduced in the 1980s, the technology turns digital models into physical objects by building them layer by layer, offering unmatched precision, customization and efficiency.

What began as a prototyping technique has grown into a robust manufacturing solution used for everything from prosthetics and aerospace parts to architectural models and consumer goods. Unlike subtractive manufacturing, which carves a product from a block of material, additive manufacturing minimizes waste, enables greater customization and supports innovative, complex designs that traditional methods cannot achieve.

Businesses are now embracing 3D Printing for rapid prototyping and on-demand production, given its clear edge in terms of cost, customization, precision and sustainability compared with traditional manufacturing methods. While localized production can cut down supply chains and lower transportation costs, on-demand manufacturing eliminates the need to maintain large inventories. This is particularly beneficial for industries with seasonal demand or those requiring spare parts on an urgent basis. Leading players such as Xometry XMTR, Proto Labs PRLB and Stratasys SSYS are spearheading innovation in this space.

Adoption is accelerating across healthcare, aerospace, automotive and consumer goods. In aerospace, it is used to manufacture lightweight, durable aircraft and spacecraft components. In the automotive industry, it is valuable for producing prototypes, tooling and even customized parts. The technology is transforming the medical field by producing personalized medical tools and generating prosthetic body parts for patients. It is pushing boundaries even further with advancements in tissue and organ printing, which could one day redefine modern medicine.

North America leads with more than 35% market share, supported by strong R&D investment, government initiatives and advanced manufacturing infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China and India, is rapidly catching up, leveraging 3D Printing to boost its industrial competitiveness.

We believe that 3D Printing offers compelling growth opportunities for investors, supported by its expanding addressable market and strong innovation pipeline.

3 Must-Have 3D Printing Stocks for Your Portfolio

Proto Labs is widely recognized as the world’s fastest digital manufacturing source for providing rapid prototypes and on-demand production parts. Backed by 25 years of additive manufacturing experience and more than 120 additive manufacturing machines, PRLB prints more than 250,000 parts each month and supports more than 50,000 product developers.

The company introduced its 3D Printing services in 2014 to streamline the shift from early prototyping to low-volume production. PRLB subsequently strengthened its 3D Printing capabilities by acquiring FineLine in 2014 and Alphaform in 2015. In September 2024, Proto Labs launched an advanced photopolymers technology, Axtra3D Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS). It uses a precision laser and digital light processing system to simultaneously image internal and external part structures, overcoming traditional limitations.

Proto Labs currently provides an online 3D Printing service that enables customers to print their requirements into plastic, metal and elastomeric parts. It also offers several post-processing options to improve cosmetics or enhance mechanical properties. The company significantly expanded its U.S. manufacturing capacity in 2025 in response to the surging domestic demand for metal 3D-printed parts.

Recently, the company added four large-format, dual-laser Colibrium Additive M2 metal printers, increasing its capacity to produce complex, lightweight structures. This can help it cater to the medical device, aerospace, and defense industries. Protolabs also recently gained ISO 13485 certification for its DMLS production facility and AS9100D for aerospace manufacturing. PRLB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMETEK, through its Specialty Metal Products (SMP) division, is a leading producer of high-performance metal powders designed for additive manufacturing. It offers a range of alloys and size distributions specific to different additive manufacturing processes, including Laser Powder Bed, Binder Jet and Cold Spray and machines. AME’s most common additive manufacturing powder materials include stainless steel 316L (including A240 grade), Stainless steel 304L and Stainless steel 17-4PH. It also offers specialty austenitic and ferritic stainless steels, along with a selection of high-quality nickel and cobalt alloy powders that are designed specifically for 3D printing applications.

Backed by more than five decades of expertise, the combination of scale, precision and material science enables the company to deliver reliable, high-quality powders that support consistent performance and cost efficiency in additive manufacturing.

In July, AME closed the $920 million acquisition of Faro Technologies, a leading provider of 3D measurement and imaging solutions. Faro’s offerings include portable measurement arms, laser scanners and trackers, software solutions and comprehensive service offerings serving a diverse range of end markets. It is its largest addition in precision scanning since the acquisition of Creaform in 2013. Creaform is a well-known developer and manufacturer of innovative portable 3D measurement technologies and a provider of 3D engineering services. In October 2024, the company had complemented Creaform’s business capabilities by acquiring Virtek Vision International, a leading provider of advanced laser-based projection and inspection systems. With Faro added to Creaform and Virtek under Ametek’s Ultra Precision Technologies division, the company now commands a solid 3D metrology portfolio. AME currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ATI offers a full range of capabilities throughout the additive supply chain, from metal powder and material science to the finished part. ATI Additive Manufacturing is one of the few providers to deliver expertise in both Electron Beam Melting and Direct Metal Laser Melting for additive parts.

Given its extensive powder metals offering, ATI Additive can quickly respond to customers' needs for their additive part demands. Leveraging ATI’s metallurgical leadership, it can also develop new alloys for additive manufacturing on request or address industry challenges.

The company continues to increase its production capacity for advanced metallic powders for use in next-generation aerospace products, including additive manufacturing applications.

ATI has commissioned a state-of-the-art facility for additive manufacturing products, bringing online the most advanced large-format, metal additive manufacturing capabilities in the industry. The facility combines design, printing, heat treating, machining and inspection capabilities under one roof. From design to finished product, the company has created a one-stop solution center to address challenges in high-performance markets like aerospace, defense and space. ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

