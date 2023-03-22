Top 3 Technology Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as artifical intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund FELIX, Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund BOGSX and Matthews Asia Innovators Fund MATFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FELIX advisors use fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to make an investment decision.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund has three-year annualized returns of 27.10%. As of the end of October 2022, FELIX held 45 issues, with 22.85% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corporation.

Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of emerging technology companies. BOGSX advisors prefer to invest in companies that are well-positioned to become market leaders as compared to others emerging technology companies.

Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.1%. BOGSX has an expense ratio of 1.03% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Matthews Asia Innovators Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common and preferred stocks of companies located in Asia. MATFX advisors invest in stocks that they believe are innovators in their products, services, processes, business models, management, use of technology, or approach to creating, expanding, or servicing their markets.

Matthews Asia Innovators Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.2%. Michael J. Oh has been the fund manager of MATFX since January 2018.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.