Top 3 Real Estate Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio

Mutual funds are the cheapest and most convenient option for investors looking to park their money in the real estate sector. This category of funds offers solid protection against inflation. Adding funds from the real-estate sector generally provides stability to a portfolio. This is because volatility in property prices is far less than the extent experienced by stocks. Adding such funds to a widely diversified portfolio would increase returns while significantly reducing the associated risk.

Below we share with you three top-ranked real estate mutual funds, namely., JHancock Real Estate Securities Fund Class 1 JIREX, TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class TRRSX and Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Fund Class L CSRSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Real Estate mutual funds.

JHancock Real Estate Securities Fund Class 1 seeks appreciation of capital and current income over the long term. JIREX invests primarily in the equity securities of companies engaged in operations related to the real estate sector, which includes REITs. JHancock Real Estate Securities Fund Class 1 invests in securities like common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities.

JHancock Real Estate Securities Fund Class 1 has three-year annualized returns of 14%. As of the end of December 2021, JIREX held 40 issues with 11.06% of its assets invested in Prologis Inc.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class seeks maximum total returns over the long run through growth of capital and current income. TRRSX invests a large chunk of its assets in companies primarily involved in operations related to the real estate domain. TRRSX may invest a maximum of 15% of its assets in securities issued by foreign entities.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class has three-year annualized returns of 24.3%. TRRSX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 1.08%.

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Fund Class L aims for high current income and long-term capital growth by investing primarily in companies in the real estate industry. CSRSX invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that are directly engaged in the real estate industry.

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Fund Class L has three-year annualized returns of 15.2%. Jon Y. Cheigh has been one of the fund managers of CSRSX since 2007.

