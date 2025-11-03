Top 3 Profitable AI Buys for November With NVIDIA Leading the Pack

Traditionally, November has been a strong month for the stock market, and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in particular have been performing very well lately. This is because the AI market size is expected to reach US$1.68 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 36.89% from 2025, according to Statista.

But savvy investors must choose AI companies that generate solid returns after covering all operating and non-operating expenses. Therefore, it’s smarter to invest in a profitable company rather than one that is losing money. Here, we use accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. Among various profitability ratios, we pick the most effective and commonly used metric to measure a firm’s bottom-line performance.

To that end, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, and Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT have been selected as top profitable AI picks for November due to their high net income ratios.

Net Income Ratio Explained Simply

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 23.

Here are three of the 23 stocks that qualified for the screening:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a global computing infrastructure company offering graphics, computing, and networking solutions. NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2. NVDA’s 12-month net profit margin is 52.4%.

Micron

Micron manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. Micron has a Zacks Rank #1. MU’s 12-month net profit margin is 22.9% (read more: Micron or NVIDIA: Which AI Stock Looks Attractive and Worth a Buy?).

Vertiv

Vertiv designs and produces essential digital infrastructure technologies and lifecycle solutions for data centers, communication networks, and industrial settings worldwide. Vertiv has a Zacks Rank #1. The 12-month net profit margin of VRT is 10.7%.

