Top 3 Player Rewards You Can Earn In Blockchain Gaming Metaverse

Consumers earn rewards by using credit cards, shopping at certain stores or purchasing certain products regularly, and blockchain gaming isn't any different.

People involved in the blockchain gaming metaverse can earn rewards such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or cryptocurrency for doing something they love.

Don’t Miss:

Gamers are selling their old gaming items for millions. Learn why everyday gamers and investors are claiming a stake in their side hustles and how they invested over $1.2 million in this startup. As Jack Ma once said, “Opportunities lie in the place where complaints are.” Unearth such opportunities in this promising startup. What Is Blockchain Gaming?

The difference between blockchain gaming and traditional video games is the incentives. In blockchain gaming systems like Gameflip, there is a digital asset to play for. Gameflip has sales of more than $140 million on its platform and raised $10 million from Silicon Valley venture capitalists. Many gamers looking for online systems to earn rewards are disappointed because they trust online platforms advertising ridiculous reward claims. When they start playing, they discover that these websites tricked them into playing their games and there are no rewards.

What Is A Metaverse?

A metaverse is a technological evolution that enables you to build your reality.

A blockchain system thrives on legitimacy, so when a genuine gaming metaverse like Gameflip says there are digital prizes gamers can earn while using its platform, believe it. Here are some of the rewards you can win:

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique tokens created by smart contracts that players can get on a blockchain gaming platform. Because of their unique designs, no two NFTs are the same.

Players can play games, win and own these tokens, which can unlock characters and other in-game features. As long as the blockchain exists, the NFT is valid and unique to you.

Virtual Real Estate

Virtual real estate is a piece of the metaverse represented by an NFT that players can use to build anything they want. Imagine playing a game and winning a space where you can build your dream home. Because these digital assets are represented by NFTs, players can trade them in and out of gaming platforms.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is becoming a universal asset, and some blockchain games have incorporated it into their systems. Some blockchain games are play-to-earn (P2E) — players can earn cryptocurrency when they play or win on the platform. Sometimes, players must reach a certain level before they earn cryptocurrency. In most cases, the coins can be sold or swapped on centralized or decentralized digital exchanges. But players must be careful when trading or selling their items on marketplaces because online scammers can hack digital wallets.

It’s important to secure digital assets like the Gameflip NFTs and only conduct transactions with trusted parties.

Read Next:

Whether you have $10 or $10,000, you can start trading crypto today. This brokerage offers custom rewards for users to switch – the biggest reward so far for 1 user is $19,977.48. Will yours beat it?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.