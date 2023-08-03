Top 3 PGIM Mutual Funds for Sparkling Returns

PGIM, Inc. (formerly Prudential Investment Management) serves as the asset management arm of Prudential Financial, renowned for its headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, United States. Under the skilled guidance of CEO David Hunt since 2011. Backed by a distinguished legacy dating back to 1875. Over the year, PGIM has accumulated assets of about $ 1.3 trillion, as per the latest available data.



PGIM offers a diverse range of investment capabilities spanning fixed income, equities, real estate and alternative investments. With a global presence and localized expertise, PGIM continues to offer competitive returns. The fund's commitment to responsible investing makes it an excellent choice for investors seeking stability and growth.



Thus, from an investment standpoint, we have selected three PGIM mutual funds, which are expected to hedge your portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.



PGIM Jennison MLP Fund PRPAX seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in equity-related securities, primarily common stock. PRPAX advisors invest in securities that are undervalued and show growth potential.



Bobby Edemeka has been the lead manager of PRPAX since Dec 17, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Energy Transfer LP (11.8%), Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (9%) and EnLink Midstream, LLC (8.7%) as of Feb 28, 2023.



PRPAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.3% and 5.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.48% compared to the category average of 1.56%. PRPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund PGOAX seeks growth of capital by investing in common stocks of small U.S. companies that the advisors believe are relatively undervalued. PGOAX also invests in equity-related securities, including nonconvertible preferred stocks and convertible securities.



Jonathan M. Shapiro has been the lead manager of PGOAX since Jul 10, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Targa Resources Corp. (2.5%), Plains Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (2.5%) and PDC Energy, Inc. (2.3%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



PGOAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18% and 8.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.15% compared to the category average of 1.21%. PGOAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund PEGZX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in assets in equity securities of small and medium-sized U.S. companies with the potential for above-average growth.



Benjamin Bryan has been the lead manager of PEGZX since Jul 11, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Performance Food Group Co (2.8%), HEICO Corp (2.6%) and Teledyne Technologies Inc (2.3%) as of Feb 28, 2023.



PEGZX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.74% compared to the category average of 1.09%. PEGZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



