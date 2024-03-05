Top 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds Worth Betting On for Solid Returns

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2023. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Dividend Value FFEIX, Nuveen Global Infrastructure FGIAX and Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund NPSAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Dividend Value fund seeks both long-term growth of capital and income by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in convertible and dividend-paying equity securities. FFEIX advisors also invest in non-dollar-denominated equity securities of foreign issuers.

Nuveen Dividend Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. As of the end of October 2023, FFEIX held 70 issues, with 2.8% of its assets invested in Pioneer Natural Resources.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, in equity securities issued by domestic and foreign infrastructure-related companies. FGIAX advisors also invest in issues of emerging market.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.3%. FGIAX has an expense ratio of 1.22%.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in preferred and other income-producing securities that are principally engaged in the financial services industry. NPSAX advisors invest in investment-grade securities and unrated securities in varying proportions.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.2%. Brenda A. Langenfeld has been one of the fund managers of NPSAX since January 2012.

