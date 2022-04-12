Top 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds to Invest in for Steady Gains

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to clients by using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital, and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.3 trillion of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2021. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund Class I NVLIX, Nuveen Strategic Municipal Opportunities Fund Class I NSIOX, Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund Class A FLAAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund Class I is a non-diversified fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets along with borrowings, if any, in equities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations above $4 billion at the time of investing. NVLIX also invests a small proportion of its assets in equities of Non-U.S. companies based on evaluations made by the advisors, which include criteria like environmental, social, and governance factors.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 20.8%. As of the end of October 2021, NVLIX has 47 issues, with 10.53% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Nuveen Strategic Municipal Opportunities Fund Class I fund seeks capital appreciation by investing a significant portion of its net assets along with borrowings, if any, in municipal bonds that pay interest exempted from regular federal personal income tax. NSIOX may invest a small portion of its assets in taxable municipal bonds and U.S. Treasury securities.

Nuveen Strategic Municipal Opportunities Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 5%. NSIOX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund Class A invests most of its net assets in investment-grade municipal bonds rated BBB/Baa or higher, where interest is exempted from regular federal personal income tax. FLAAX also may invest a small portion of its assets in investment-grade high-yielding municipal bonds with higher risk levels.

Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund Class A fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.9%. John V. Miller has been one of the fund managers of FLAAX since December 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.