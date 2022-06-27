Top 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Stable Returns

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farm land assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.2 trillion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2021. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A NHMAX, Nuveen Wisconsin Municipal Bond Fund Class I FWIRX,Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund NPSAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A seeks high current income that is exempted from regular federal income taxes along with capital appreciation by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in municipal bonds that pay personal income tax-free interest. NHMAX also invests a small portion of its investment in lower-quality long-term municipal bonds and inverse floaters.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 2.0%. As of the end of December 2021, NHMAX has 89.84% of its assets invested in Miscellaneous Investment.

Nuveen Wisconsin Municipal Bond Fund Class I seeks preservation of capital along with high current interest income, which is exempted from regular federal, Wisconsin State and, in some cases, Wisconsin local income taxes by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in investment-grade municipal bonds that have BBB/Baa or higher rating by at least one independent rating agency at the time of purchase. FWIRX also invests a small portion of its net assets in high-yield below-investment-grade municipal bonds or junk bonds.

Nuveen Wisconsin Municipal Bond Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 1.3%. FWIRX has an expense ratio of 0.69% compared with the category average of 0.87%.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in preferred and other income-producing securities. NPSAX also invests a small portion of its net assets in financial services companies along with securities that are rated investment-grade or below investment grade.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.5%. Douglas M. Baker has been the fund manager of NPSAX since December 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

