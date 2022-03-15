Top 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients by using the multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.3 trillion of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2021. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund Class R6 NWCFX, Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class I NHMRX, and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Bond Fund Class I NUVBX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund Class R6 is a non-diversified fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations above $4 billion. NWCFX also invests a small proportion of its investment in equities of Non – US companies.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 20.9%. As of the end of January 2022, NWCFX 48 issues, with 11.78% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class I fund invests a significant portion of its net assets in municipal bonds that pay interest which is exempted from regular federal personal income tax. NHMRX invests in inverse floaters in order to leverage long term municipal bonds.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 6%. NHMRX has an expense ratio of 0.76% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Bond Fund Class I invests most of its net assets in investment-grade municipal bonds which are rated BBB/Baa or higher where interest is exempted from regular federal personal income tax. NUVBX also invests sometimes in investment-grade high-yielding municipal bonds with higher risk levels.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Bond Fund Class I fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.9%. Paul L. Brennan has been one of the fund managers of NUVBX since 2007.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.