Top 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients by using the multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.2 trillion of assets under management as of Jun 30, 2021. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund Class A FJMNX, Nuveen Missouri Municipal Bond Fund Class A FMOTX, and Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund Class A FLAAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund Class A intends to maximize tax-free current income. FJMNX invests the majority of its assets in municipal bonds that pay interest, which is free from regular federal and the Minnesota state income tax.

Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 3.3%. As of the end of December 2021, FJMNX held 480 issues, with 2.26% of its assets invested in WESTERN MINN MUN PWR AGY MINN PWR SUPPLY REV 5%.

Nuveen Missouri Municipal Bond Fund Class A aims to offer a high level of current interest income that is exempted from regular federal, Missouri State and, in some cases, Missouri local income taxes, and is on par with capital preservation. FMOTX invests the majority of its assets in investment-grade municipal bonds that are rated BBB/Baa or higher at the time of purchase by at least one independent rating agency or judged similarly by the fund’s adviser.

Nuveen Missouri Municipal Bond Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 3.5%. FMOTX has an expense ratio of 0.76% compared with the category average of 0.87%.

Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund Class A invests the lion’s share of its assets in municipal debt securities free from the federal personal income tax. These municipal bonds are rated Baa/BBB or higher. FLAAX may also invest around one-fifth of its assets in “junk” or high-yield bonds.

Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%. John V. Miller has been one of the fund managers of FLAAX since 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.