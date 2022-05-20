Top 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

With $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2021, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $510 billion of assets invested in municipal fixed income bonds.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, Nuveen offers financial services to its clients by using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital, and Symphony.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund NSMRX, Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund Class I NPSRX, Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class I NHMRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing a sizeable portion of its net assets along with borrowings, if any, in U.S. based equity securities with a market cap similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2500 Value Index at the time of investment. NSMRX management also invests a small portion of its net assets from foreign issuers including emerging markets.

Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%. As of the end of December 2021, NSMRX has 57 issues, with 4.41% of its assets invested in Short Term Investment.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund Class I seeks current income and total return by investing most of its current assets along with borrowings if any, in preferred and other income-generating securities of financial services companies. NPSRX also invests in below investment grade securities.

Nuveen Strategic Municipal Opportunities Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 3.7%. NPSRX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 0.1%.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class I seeks income exempted from regular federal income tax along with capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets along with borrowings if any, in municipal bonds that pay interest exempted from regular federal personal income tax. NHMRX also invests a small portion of its net assets in sub-quality long-term municipal bonds and uses effective leverage through investment in inverse floaters

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class I fund has three-year annualized returns of 2%. John V. Miller has been the fund manager of NHMRX since December 2000.

