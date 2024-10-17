Top 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the world’s number one farmland assets manager and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.2 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Large Cap Value TCLCX, Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund FGIAX, and Nuveen Quant Small/Mid Cap Eq TSMUX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Large Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap domestic and foreign companies as defined by the fund's benchmark index, the Russell 1000 Value Index. TCLCX advisors generally invest in companies that appear undervalued based on the evaluation of their potential worth.

Nuveen Large Cap Valuefund has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%. As of April 2024, TCLCX held 84 issues, with 3.7% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. infrastructure-related companies. FGIAX advisors also choose to invest in equity securities of emerging market issuers.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.5%. Tryg T. Sarsland has been one of the fund managers of FGIAX since December 2012.

Nuveen Quant Small/Mid Cap Eq fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in small-cap and mid-cap equity securities. TSMUX advisors also invest in foreign equity securities, either denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies.

Nuveen Quant Small/Mid Cap Eq fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.2%. TSMUX has an expense ratio of 0.46%.

