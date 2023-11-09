Top 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

With $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $478 billion of assets invested in fixed-income bonds.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of classes and products. Also, Nuveen offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund FGIAX, Nuveen International Value Fund NAIGX and Nuveen Short Duration Hi Yld Muni Bd Fund NVHAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. infrastructure-related companies. FGIAX advisors also choose to invest in equity securities of emerging market issuers.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.5%. By the end of June 2023, FGIAX had 4.6% of its assets invested in Transurban Group.

Nuveen International Value Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of companies domiciled in countries other than the United States. NAIGX advisors choose to invest in securities of mid and large capitalizations.

Nuveen International Value has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. James T. Stephenson has been one of the fund managers of NAIGX since February 2018.

Nuveen Short Duration Hi Yld Muni Bd Fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income taxes alongside capital appreciation by investing the majority of its assets in municipal bonds that pay interest exempt from regular federal personal income tax. NVHAX advisors maintain an investment portfolio with a weighted average effective duration of less than 4.5 years.

Nuveen Short Duration Hi Yld Muni Bd Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.2%. NVHAX has an expense ratio of 0.77% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NVHAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NAIGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FGIAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.