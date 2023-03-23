Top 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2022. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund NSMRX, Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund NPSAX and Nuveen Real Estate Securities Fund FREGX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of domestic companies with market capitalization equivalent to that of the companies listed on the Russell 2500 Value Index at the time of purchase. NSMRX also invests a comparatively small portion of its net assets in equity securities of foreign companies, including emerging markets.

Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.4%. As of the end of September 2022, NSMRX held 58 issues, with 3.03% of its assets invested in Nvent Electric.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in preferred and other income-producing securities that are principally engaged in the financial services industry. NPSAX advisors invest in investment-grade securities and unrated securities in varying proportions.

Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.4%. NPSAX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 1.00%.

Nuveen Real Estate Securities Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in income-producing common stocks of publicly traded companies engaged in the real estate industry. FREGX advisors may also invest in all three kinds of REITs, non-dollar denominated equity securities of foreign issuers and in equity securities of emerging market issuers.

Nuveen Real Estate Securities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.8%. Jay L. Rosenberg has been one of the fund managers of FREGX since May 2005.

