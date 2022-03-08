Top 3 Northern Mutual Funds for a Prosperous Portfolio

Northern Trust is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company managed assets worth more than $1.2 trillion as of Sep 30, 2021, based on assets raised in the country. It has investment professionals, with experience of more than 15 years.

Founded in 1889, Northern Trust at present has more than 19,000 employees worldwide in about 22 locations. Moreover, all Northern Trust funds bear a low sales load, which makes them solid investment choices.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Northern mutual funds, namely, Northern Large Cap Value Fund NOLVX, Northern Large Cap Core Fund NOLCX and Northern Active M International Equity Fund NMIEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern mutual funds.

Northern Large Cap Value Fund seeks capital growth for the long run. NOLVX invests the lion’s share of its net assets in securities of those large-cap companies, which have market cap similar to the ones present on the Russell 1000 Value Index.

Northern Large Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.6%. As of the end of December 2021, NOLVX held 165 issues with 3.09% of its assets invested in Johnson & Johnson.

Northern Large Cap Core Fund seeks capital appreciation for the long run. NOLCX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of large-cap domestic companies that may also include non-U.S. large-capitalization companies traded in the United States.

Northern Large Cap Core Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.4%. NOLCX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Northern Active M International Equity Fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation. NMIEX invests the bulk of its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States. The fund may invest up to 40% of its assets in issuers domiciled in emerging markets.

Northern Active M International Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12%. Christopher E. Vella has been one of the fund managers of NMIEX since 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Northern mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern mutual funds.

