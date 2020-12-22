Top 3 Mid-Cap Growth Funds to Make Your Portfolio Grow

For high returns, investors can choose mid-cap funds that bear lesser risk than small-cap funds. Mid-cap funds are unfazed by broader market gyrations. This makes these funds ideal bets given the erratic macroeconomic conditions of recent years.

Also, when capital appreciation over the long term takes precedence over dividend payouts, growth funds are natural choices for investors. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms, whose value is projected to rise over the long term.

However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively more fluctuations than the other fund classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap growth mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund RPMGX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-cap companies whose earnings T. Rowe Price expects to grow at a faster rate than the average company. RPMGX has returned 11.7% over the past three years.

As of the end of September 2020, RPMGX held 145 issues with 2.67% of its assets invested in Hologic Inc.

John Hancock Funds II Mid Cap Stock Fund Class 1 JIMSX aims for long-term growth and capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of assets in the equity securities of medium-capitalization companies with significant capital appreciation potential. JIMSX has returned 23.5% in the past three years.

JIMSX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

Principal MidCap Fund Class A PEMGX aims for long-term growth of capital. The fund invests majority of assets primarily in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. PEMGX has returned 14.6% in the past three years.

K. William Nolin is one of the fund managers of PEMGX since 2000.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.