Top 3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation through capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.



Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.



Below, we share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv VSEQX, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock FMCSX and DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.



Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv fund invests most of its net assets in small and mid-cap domestic equity securities based on their relative return potential. VSEQX advisors do this by applying a quantitative process to evaluate all of the securities in the MSCI U.S. Small + Mid Cap 2200 Index while maintaining a risk profile similar to that of the index.



Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv has three-year annualized returns of 21.1%. As of the end of March 2026, VSEQX had 607 issues and invested 0.9% of its net assets in State Street Corp.



Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock fund invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies with medium market capitalizations, which are defined by the Adviser as those comparable to those in the Russell Midcap Index or the S&P MidCap 400 Index.



Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.3%. Daniel Sherwood has been one of the fund managers of FMCSX since June 2024.



DFA US Vector Equity fund invests in a diverse range of equity securities within a market capitalization-weighted universe of U.S. operating companies, favoring smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability firms compared to their U.S. Universe representation.



DFA US Vector Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.3%. DFVEX has an expense ratio of 0.25%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap blend mutual funds.

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