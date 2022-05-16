Top 3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds You Must Definitely Buy

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $255 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. This privately held company has around 746 employees and 168 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income, and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design, and dedication to active management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund Class I LIFIX, Lord Abbett Global Equity Research Fund Class A LGCAX, and Lord Abbett Bond Debenture Fund Class I LBNYX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund Class I funds seek higher returns than the U.S inflation rate over a full economic cycle along with current income, by investing most of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed income securities, and fixed-income securities. LIFIX advisors may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 5.5%. By the end of November 2021, LIFIX invested 68.82% of its assets in Bonds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Research Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets along with borrowings if any in equity securities of the United States and foreign companies irrespective of their market capitalization. LGCAX maintains a diversified portfolio of global securities.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Research Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%. LGCAX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Lord Abbett Bond Debenture Fund Class I fund seeks high current income and the opportunity for capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing a significant amount of its net assets along with borrowings if any, in bonds, debentures, other fixed-income securities, and high-yield securities under normal conditions. LBNYX advisors may invest a small portion of their net assets in equity securities.

Lord Abbett Bond Debenture Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 2.2%. Christopher J. Gizzo has been one of the fund managers of LBNYX since 2013.

