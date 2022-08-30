Top 3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design, and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $237 billion in assets under management as of Mar 31, 2022. The company has about 746 employees and 168 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 59 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund Class F LGLFX, Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund Class F LIFFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund Class F seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies that its fund manager believes have above-average, long-term growth potential, and its market capitalization is within the range of companies listed on the Russell 1000 Index. LGLFX also invests a small portion of its net assets, irrespective of market cap.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund Class F has three-year annualized returns of 13.2%. As of end of April 2022, LGLFX held 9.87% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of domestic and foreign issuers across all market capitalizations. LGCAX also invests a minimum percentage of its funds in securities of non-U.S. companies.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has a three-year annualized return of 10.4%. LGCAX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund Class F seeks investment return that exceeds the rate of inflation denoted by the Consumer Price Index over a full economic cycle. LIFFX invests in a portfolio of fixed-income securities, which comprises inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed-income securities. It may also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund Class F has a three-year annualized return of 5.24%. Kewjin Yuoh has been one of the fund managers of LIFFX.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



View All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (LIFFX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (LGLFX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (LGCAX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.