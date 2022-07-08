Top 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.

Below, we share with you three top-rated large-cap blend mutual funds, viz. ProFunds UltraBull Fund Investor Class ULPIX, JPMorgan U.S. Equity Fund JMUEX and Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select Fund Class A VNSAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy) as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

ProFunds UltraBull Fund Investor Class seeks investment results twice the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index before fees and expenses by investing in financial instruments that its advisor believes produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. ULPIX chooses to invest in a float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index of 500 U.S. operating companies and real estate investment trusts based on liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

ProFunds UltraBull Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 23.7%. As of the end of January 2021, ULPIX has 505 issues and invested 23.28% of its net assets in various repurchase agreements.

JPMorgan U.S. Equity Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large- and medium-cap U.S. companies. JMUEX can also invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign companies and depositary receipts.

JPMorgan U.S. Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.8%. JMUEX has an expense ratio of 0.54% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select Fund Class A seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in common stocks, preferred stocks, limited partnership interests, interests in limited liability companies, real estate investment trusts, or other trusts and similar securities. VNSAX generally holds 20 to 40 securities in its portfolio.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 18.5%. Scott J. Weber has been the fund manager of VNSAX since June 2012.

