Top 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer. Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large-cap. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three top-rated large-cap blend mutual funds viz. JPMorgan U.S. Equity Fund JMUEX, Sarofim Equity Fund SRFMX, and Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares VQNPX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy) as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

JPMorgan U.S. Equity Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of large- and medium-capitalization U.S. companies. JMUEX can also invest a small portion of its net assets in depository receipts and common stock of foreign issuers.

JPMorgan U.S. Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.4%. As of the end of December 2021, JMUEX has 52 issues and invested 8.47% of its net assets in Microsoft Corporation.

Sarofim Equity Fund invests the maximum portion of its assets along with borrowings, if any, mostly in the common stock of U.S. and foreign-based companies listed on U.S. exchanges with market capitalizations exceeding USD 5 billion at the time of purchase. SRFMX advisors also invest a small portion of its assets either directly or through American Depositary Receipts in foreign-based companies listed on foreign exchanges.

Sarofim Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.4%. SRFMX has an expense ratio of 0.70% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares seeks capital appreciation along with dividend income greater than the return of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, by investing most of its net assets in common stocks that are part of the S&P 500 index.VQNPX advisors use quantitative methods to select a group of stocks that are expected to give a higher total return than that of the index

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares has three-year annualized returns of 14%. Hal W. Reynolds has been the fund manager of VQNPX since September 2011.

