Top 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.

Below, we share with you three top-rated large-cap blend mutual funds, viz. Ultrabull Profund Investor Shares ULPIX, Vanguard Growth and Income Fund VQNPX and JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund JDEAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy) as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Ultrabull Profund Investor Shares fund seeks investment results twice the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index before fees and expenses by investing in financial instruments that its advisor believes produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. ULPIX chooses to invest in a float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index of 500 U.S. operating companies and real estate investment trusts based on liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Ultrabull Profund Investor Shares fund has three-year annualized returns of 29.5%. As of the end of April 2025, ULPIX has 504 issues and invested 4.9% of its net assets in Apple.

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund seeks capital appreciation along with dividend income greater than the return of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, by investing most of its net assets in common stocks that are part of the S&P 500 Index. VQNPX advisors use quantitative methods to select a group of stocks that are expected to give a higher total return than that of the index.

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.7%. VQNPX has an expense ratio of 0.38%.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund seeks to provide consistently high total returns by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities of large-cap and mid-cap U.S. companies listed on the S&P 500 Index. JDEAX generally invests in companies with risk characteristics similar to the S&P 500 Index.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.6%. Raffaele Zingone has been one of the fund managers of JDEAX since July 2002.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VQNPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JDEAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ULPIX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.