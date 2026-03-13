Top 3 Investment Ideas to Profit From the Stablecoin Boom

Key Points

Circle is the company behind USDC, a stablecoin with a $78.5 billion market cap.

Ethereum, as the top blockchain for stablecoins, could soar in value if stablecoins become a multitrillion-dollar industry.

Crypto-native companies such as Coinbase are leading the way in stablecoin adoption among consumers and investors.

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In just the past 12 months, stablecoins have surged into the mainstream and are now a $300 billion industry. Top U.S. Treasury officials have already suggested that stablecoins could be a $3 trillion industry by 2030.

Even better, consumers are increasingly receptive to the idea of using stablecoins to pay for purchases. According to new Motley Fool research, 50% of U.S. consumers are open to paying with stablecoins. The figure is even higher among members of Gen Z (71%) and young millennials (60%).

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But here's the problem: You're not going to get rich by investing directly in stablecoins. After all, they're pegged 1-to-1 to the U.S. dollar and will never trade higher than $1. So you'll need to get creative about how to get exposure to the rapidly growing stablecoin industry.

Stablecoin issuers

The easiest way to get your stablecoin exposure is by investing directly in the issuers of these stablecoins. It's an increasingly lucrative business, and it's no surprise that a number of high-profile companies are now angling to become part of this sector.

One option, for example, would be to invest in Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL), which went public last summer in a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). Circle is the issuer of USDC (CRYPTO: USDC), the second-largest stablecoin on the planet, with a market cap of $78.5 billion. That figure could rise even higher if more young consumers begin to use USDC for their purchases.

You could also invest in companies in the fintech industry. The best example here is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Many investors may not realize that PayPal launched a stablecoin of its own in 2023, and that PayPal USD (CRYPTO: PYUSD) is rapidly growing.

It now has a market cap of about $4 billion, ranking it among the top 25 cryptocurrencies in the world. That being said, stablecoins currently represent only a tiny percentage of PayPal's overall business.

The same is true for Klarna (NYSE: KLAR), which has been making waves of its own with the launch of a new stablecoin known as -- what else? -- KlarnaUSD. Given the rapid growth of the company's "Buy Now, Pay Later" business model and the growing adoption of stablecoins among young consumers, this could soon become a very attractive investment opportunity.

Blockchains for stablecoins

Another approach would be to invest in blockchains that are leaders in stablecoin adoption. Examples include Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Tron, and Solana. Here's where things get a bit tricky, however, because you're now investing directly in cryptocurrencies, rather than getting your exposure via a publicly traded company.

My top pick here would be Ethereum, simply due to its leadership in decentralized finance (DeFi). Ethereum is one of the best places to find DeFi protocols that will help you earn yield on your stablecoins. Just like with your real-world dollars, you can also earn money on your stablecoin deposits.

However, investing in blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana runs into the same problem as investing in publicly traded companies. Stablecoins are really much more of an afterthought than a core offering.

With that in mind, get ready for the launch of new blockchains that are purpose-built for stablecoins. Circle, for example, recently helped to launch Arc, a new blockchain for stablecoin finance that uses USDC for transaction fees.

Unfortunately, there's no crypto token right now for Arc. If that's what you have in mind, you might consider Stable, which currently ranks among the top 75 cryptocurrencies in the world, with a $600 million market cap.

Crypto companies that support stablecoin adoption

Finally, investors can put their money into companies that derive revenue from stablecoins or are adopting stablecoins as part of a broader business strategy to streamline operations. The best examples here are Coinbase Global, which makes money from USDC, and Robinhood Markets, which is integrating stablecoins to enable 24/7, near-instant settlement for trading and cross-border payments.

Moreover, Coinbase has been pushing for greater consumer adoption of stablecoins. Most notably, Coinbase partnered with Shopify last year on the rollout of new USDC functionality for shop owners. The idea here is that consumers will eventually use stablecoins to make payments faster, easier, and cheaper.

This ties directly into the new Motley Fool research on stablecoin usage. Consumers said that they would be willing to use stablecoins to cut down on debit or credit card processing fees in order to lower their overall costs.

Top stablecoin investment pick

My top pick here is Circle. It's as close to a pure-play stablecoin investment as you're going to find. While there are plenty of companies experimenting with stablecoins, Circle has an entire business model built around it.

Since its IPO in June 2025, Circle is up 44%. Even better, Circle stock is up a robust 42% in 2026. Arguably, stablecoins have become one of the few bright spots in the crypto market this year, and Circle may be the best way to leverage that trend.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Circle Internet Group, Ethereum, PayPal USD, Solana, and USDC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Klarna Group, PayPal, Shopify, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and TRON and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.