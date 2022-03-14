Top 3 Healthcare Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

Investors often rely on the healthcare sector to safeguard their investments. This is because healthcare services do not see their demand varying much with market conditions and thus offer sufficient protection to the capital invested.

Many pharmaceutical companies also offer regular dividends. Companies that consistently pay out dividends are financially stable and generate stable cash flows, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are the perfect choices for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.

Below we share with you three top-ranked healthcare mutual funds — T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund PRHSX, Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio FSPHX, and Fidelity Select Biotechnology Portfolio FBIOX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of healthcare mutual funds.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund is a non-diversified fund that aims for capital appreciation. PRHSX invests in the common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care, medicine, or the life sciences.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund and Devices Portfolio have three-year annualized returns of 13.2%. As of the end of December 2021, PRHSX held 199 issues with 7.33% of its assets invested in UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio fund seeks to invest a sizeable amount of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers which are primarily principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of products or services in connection with health care or medicine. FSPHX mostly invests based on fundamental analysis of companies and their market position with respect to broader economic conditions.

Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 12.9%. FSPHX has an expense ratio of 0.69% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

Fidelity Select Biotechnology Portfolio fund seeks high capital growth. FBIOX invests most of its assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of various biotechnological products, services, and processes. FBIOX invests in common stocks and in U.S. and non-U.S. companies.

Fidelity Select Biotechnology Portfolio Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.1%. Rajiv Kaul is the fund manager of FBIOX since 2005

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of healthcare mutual funds.

