Top 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in November 2021

November is here, and you're asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now?" I've got your back! I have three stock ideas for you to explore. These stocks have been beaten down from recent highs, and they could be an opportunity at these levels. Today's video is focused on three growth stock picks, and each is focused on megatrends:

The first stock covers fintech and "buy now, pay later," also referred to as BNPL.

The second deals with robotic process automation (RPA).

The third and final stock is pivoting its long-term business model from social media to the metaverse.

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is an online payments platform that enables users to send and receive money digitally worldwide. PayPal is not new to the fintech space. It was founded in 1998, and it is headquartered in San Jose, California. The company has grown into a monster over the years, now owning iZettle, Honey, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, PayPal Credit, and more. It even has a "buy now, pay later" platform, which I explain in the below video.

This has been a hot trend, and companies like Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) have been rocketing higher, while PayPal has been beaten down from recent highs. Perhaps the stock is a buying opportunity here?

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global software company focused on robotic process automation, also called RPA. The company's software enables organizations to automate data entry and repetitive tasks. RPA technology makes it simpler for businesses to build, deploy, and manage bots. These software robots emulate human actions and provide many benefits. Examples include:

Increased production times

Reduced costs

Increased employee creativity and innovation

Improved efficiency

Increased employee happiness and retention

Improved process quality

Higher employee productivity

Improved customer service

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is the third stock on today's video. The business is pivoting to the metaverse, and the company changed its name from Facebook to Meta Platforms. Starting on Dec. 1, the new stock ticker will be MVRS. The stock trades at around a 23 P/E (TTM), which seems attractive for its growth. Is the dip a buying opportunity?

Please see the video below for more information and my opinions on what price levels I think could be attractive for long-term investors.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Nov. 3, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 3, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and PayPal Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka owns shares of Mastercard, PayPal Holdings, Square, UiPath Inc., and Visa. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Affirm Holdings, Inc., Mastercard, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Pinterest, Square, UiPath Inc., and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.