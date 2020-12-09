Top 3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals, who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Mortgages Fund Class A Shares GSUAX aims for a high level of total return consisting of income and capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its net assets in securities representing direct or indirect interests or that are collateralized by adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage loans or other mortgage-related securities of U.S. issuers. GSUAX has three-year annualized returns of 3.5%

Christopher J. Creed continues to be one of the fund managers of GSUAX since 2009.

Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund Class A GARTX aims to deliver long-term total returns, consistent with investment results that can match the return and risk patterns of a diversified universe of hedge fund. The fund manager believes that hedge funds derive a large portion of their returns from exposure to market risks and "Trading Strategies" involving long and/or short positions in Market Exposures and/or individual securities or baskets of securities. GARTX has three-year annualized returns of 1.2%.

GARTX has an expense ratio of 1.09% compared with the category average of 1.63%.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class GIRNX targets long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in non-U.S. issuers that the Investment Adviser believes adhere to the fund's environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. GIRNX has three-year annualized returns of 3.5%.

As of September 2020 end, GIRNX held 47 issues with 4.77% of its assets invested in Nestle SA.

