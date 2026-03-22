Top 3 Energy Dividend Stocks for Reliable Income in 2026

Key Points

Brookfield Renewable has hiked its dividend by at least 5% every year since 2011.

ExxonMobil has grown its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its high-yielding payout for 27 years in a row.

10 stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners ›

The energy sector can be volatile. We've seen that in the past year. Crude oil prices slumped last year before going hyperbolic in 2026 due to the war with Iran.

However, despite energy price volatility, the sector can still be a great place to generate reliable dividend income. Here are three top energy dividend stocks to buy for durable income in 2026 and beyond.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) has been a very reliable dividend stock since its public market listing in 2011. The leading global renewable energy producer has increased its dividend by at least 5% each year since going public. The payout currently yields nearly 4%, several times more than the S&P 500's 1.2% dividend yield.

The top renewable energy dividend stock expects to increase its high-yielding payout by 5% to 9% annually over the long term. Several factors support that view. Brookfield Renewable generates stable and growing cash flow. It has contracted 90% of its capacity under long-term, fixed-rate power purchase agreements, the bulk of which link rates to inflation (70% of its revenues). Brookfield is also investing heavily to continue expanding its portfolio to support surging demand for renewable energy. The company expects to grow its funds from operations per share by more than 10% annually through at least 2031, easily supporting its dividend growth plan.

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the world's best dividend payers. The global oil and gas giant paid $17.2 billion in dividends last year, the second most among S&P 500 members. Meanwhile, Exxon has increased its dividend for an oil sector-leading 43 consecutive years.

ExxonMobil has weathered the ups and downs of the oil sector better than anyone else over the years. That's due to its large-scale operations and integrated business model. Its scale advantages lower costs while its integration enables it to maximize every molecule of oil and gas it produces. Exxon also has a fortress balance sheet, giving it the flexibility to continue investing during periods of lower oil prices.

The oil giant recently raised its 2030 plan. It now anticipates producing an additional $25 billion in annual earnings and $35 billion in cash flow by 2030, at constant oil prices and margins relative to 2024 levels. Exxon expects to achieve this robust earnings growth by continuing its strategy of investing heavily in its advantaged resource portfolio (its lowest-cost, highest-margin assets). The company also plans to continue leveraging its scale advantages to deliver meaningful structural cost savings. Exxon's strategy positions it to deliver $145 billion of cumulative surplus cash over the next five years at $65 oil, supporting its ability to continue growing its dividend, which currently yields over 2.5%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been a very reliable income investment over the decades. The master limited partnership (MLP) has increased its distribution for 27 straight years. The energy midstream company currently offers a monster yield of 5.9%.

The MLP generates very stable cash flows to support its high-yielding distribution. Long-term, fee-based contracts and government-regulated rate structures underpin the bulk of its assets. Enterprise Products Partners produced enough stable cash flow to cover its lofty distribution by a comfortable 1.7 times last year. It also has the best balance sheet in the energy midstream sector. That provides it with the financial flexibility to continue investing in growing its operations.

Enterprise Products Partners completed $6 billion of expansion projects in the second half of last year, which will boost its cash flow this year. Meanwhile, it has another $4.8 billion of expansions it expects to complete over the next two years. These growth projects will give the MLP more fuel to continue increasing its high-yielding payout.

Reliable dividend income in 2026 and beyond

Brookfield Renewable, ExxonMobil, and Enterprise Products Partners pay some of the most bankable dividends in the energy sector. They have reliably delivered dividend increases over the years, and this trend should continue. That makes them ideal dividend stocks to buy this year for durable dividend income.

Should you buy stock in Enterprise Products Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in Enterprise Products Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enterprise Products Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 22, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.