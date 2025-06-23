Top 3 Earnings Growth Stocks for Investment

Earnings growth is essential for any organization, regardless of size, as profitability is vital for survival. To determine earnings, analyze a company’s revenues over a specific period and subtract the production costs. Additionally, earnings significantly influence share prices, with earnings expectations playing a major role.

On that note, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, AptarGroup, Inc. ATR, and VICI Properties Inc. VICI are demonstrating impressive earnings growth.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Frequently, we have seen a decline in stock prices despite earnings growth, followed by a rally in prices after an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates reflect analysts’ views on factors such as sales growth, product demand, the competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost control. Consequently, earnings estimates are a valuable tool for making investment decisions. They also assist analysts in evaluating cash flow to determine a firm's fair value.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with a history of earnings growth, and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

Screening Measures Using Research Wizard:

To shortlist stocks that have striking earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, we have added the following parameters:

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2 (Only Zacks' 'Buys' and 'Strong Buys' are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.)

5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry (stocks with a strong EPS growth history).

% Change EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than or equal to 5 (companies that saw year-over-year earnings growth of 5% or more in the last reported fiscal).

% Change Q1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their current quarter earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 1 week greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 1 week).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only four. Here are the top three stocks:

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines, a gold mining company, explores and produces gold, silver, zinc and copper. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 43%. AEM currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup creates various solutions for pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 4.1%. ATR at present has a Zacks Rank #1.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties, an S&P 500 real estate investment trust, owns top gaming and entertainment destinations like Caesars Palace, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 4%. VICI presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Disclosure: Officers, directors, and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

