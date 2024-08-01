The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now: Summer 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Dividend stocks are an excellent way for investors to steadily grow their portfolio, especially for the long term.

Accessing dividends is vital to growing a large and diverse portfolio. They provide a passive income stream that can be reinvested and has greater growth potential.

Here are a few dividend stocks offering investors strong yields, share price appreciation, and favorable valuations.

NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)

New Lake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) is an industrial REIT that specializes in providing primarily triple-net leases to operators of licensed cannabis businesses. It owns both cultivation facilities and dispensaries, totaling approximately 45 properties.

Over this past year, its share price has increased by 56%, partly due to increases in its dividend, strong earnings growth, and recent acquisitions.

On May 9, NLCP reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024, stating that total revenue increased by 10%, and net income rose by 17% compared to the previous year. Also, in May, it acquired a cultivation facility in Connecticut for approximately $4 million.

New Lake Capital also recently increased its dividend by 5%. It now offers investors an annual yield of 8.94%. Its most recent quarterly distribution was $0.43 per share on July 15.

NLCP is one of the decently valued dividend stocks. Its forward P/E ratio is 14.74, while the sector average is 35.36. NewLake Capital is within a quickly growing industry. The recent rescheduling of marijuana from a Schedule I substance to a Schedule III by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration could bring more revenue to legally operating cannabis businesses.

Blue Owl Capital (OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) operates primarily as an asset management company, providing business development services through investments such as mezzanine loans, unsecured loans, preferred stock, and equity-related securities. Additionally, it invests in private equity development.

Over the past year, its share price has increased by 13%, partly due to its large dividend yield, share buybacks, and earnings growth.

On May 8, Blue Owl Capital released its earnings for the first quarter of 2024, stating that total investment income increased by 6% and earnings per share dropped slightly by 10% year over year.

In May, OBDC approved a share buyback program totaling $150 million that will remain active until Nov. 2025 or unless its Board of Directors makes changes.

OBDC offers a dividend yield of 10.78% on an annual basis. Its most recent quarterly distribution was for thirty-seven cents per share on July 15.

Blue Owl Capital is also trading at a decent valuation. Its forward P/E ratio is 8.45, while the sector average is 11.96.

Blue Owl Capital offers investors a steady income stream with its impressive dividend yield and provides potential upside regarding its share repurchase program and valuation.

AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE:T) is a telecommunication service provider that offers internet connectivity services such as AT&T Fiber and other broadband capabilities. It also has a communications segment that provides customers with smartphones and corresponding plans, among other accessories. It primarily serves small and midsized companies, as well as individual consumers.

On July 24, AT&T released its earnings for the second quarter of 2024, stating that it remained practically unchanged and reported free cash flow that increased by 10% to $4.6 billion year-over-year. T also reported 419,000 postpaid phone net, which adds up from approximately 279,000 that analysts anticipated.

T offers an annual dividend yield of 5.85%. Its most recent quarterly dividend was twenty-eight cents per share on July 9.

It is also trading at a fair valuation, with a forward P/E ratio of 8.67. The sector’s median forward P/E is 13.11.

AT&T is a solid company that has experienced 31% growth in its share price over the past year. With substantial free cash flow and impressive subscriber growth, its stock price could continue trending higher.

