Top 3 Dimensional Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1400 professionals, in more than 14 offices worldwide.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $575 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio DFTVX, DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX, and DFA Global Equity Portfolio DGERX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in a diverse group of small and mid-cap securities of U.S companies, which, their advisors believe, are value stocks with higher profitability. DFTVX also purchases and sells futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 15.6%. As of the end of April 2022, DFTVXheld 49 issues with 4.34% of its net assets invested in Money Market instruments.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio invests most of its net assets in securities of a broad and diverse group of U.S. companies with increased exposure in smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFUEX also invests a small portion of its assets in foreign issues.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfoliohas three-year annualized returns of 11.3%. DFUEX has an expense ratio of 0.23% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

DFA Global Equity Portfolio invests most of its net assets in underlying funds that invest in domestic and international equity securities. DGERX advisors further diversify its assets by investing in different asset classes, such as large-cap, small-capitalization and emerging markets securities, as well as real estate securities.

DFA Global Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 9.6%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DGERX since February 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.