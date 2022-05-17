Top 3 Dimensional Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

Dimensional Fund Advisor founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1400 professionals, in 14+ offices worldwide.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $659 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 DFTVX, DFA Global Equity Portfolio DGERX, and DFA Investment Dimensions Group Inc. - U.S. Small Cap Value Portfolio DFSVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in a diverse group of small and mid-cap securities of U.S companies which their advisors believe are value stocks with higher profitability. DFTVX also purchases and sells futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 has three-year annualized returns of 11.8%. As of the end of January 2021, DFTVX held 1357 issues with 3.95% of its net assets invested in Money Market instruments.

DFA Global Equity Portfolio fund allocates its net assets to an underlying fund that invests in equity securities of large, medium, or small-cap domestic and foreign companies. DGERX can also invest in emerging markets stocks, as well as real estate securities.

DFA Global Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%. DGERX has an expense ratio of 0.51% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

DFA Investment Dimensions Group Inc. - U.S. Small Cap Value Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the equity of a diversified group of small-cap US companies based on value to achieve high profitability. DFSVX may also invest in futures and options contracts, and indices.

DFA Investment Dimensions Group Inc. - U.S. Small Cap Value Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFSVX since February 2012.

