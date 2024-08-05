The Top 3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now Summer 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As we enter the summer of 2024, cybersecurity stocks are regaining the spotlight. The recent uptick in cyberattacks has highlighted the crucial role of robust cybersecurity measures, propelling the industry to the forefront of essential investments. While other tech sectors like AI and semiconductors have captured much of the market’s attention, cybersecurity presents a unique value proposition, especially for investors looking to diversify into high-growth potential areas that offer both stability and necessity in our digital age.

In the past year, despite the broader tech rally, many cybersecurity firms have traded at discounts relative to their peak valuations, largely due to market rotations and shifts in investor focus. However, as industries and governments worldwide increase their cybersecurity spending to safeguard digital infrastructures, these stocks are poised for significant rebounds.

As we look towards the second half of 2024, here are three cybersecurity stocks that stand out not only for their innovative solutions but also for their potential to capitalize on the increased demand for cybersecurity in an increasingly connected world. Each of these companies has demonstrated strategic growth initiatives and robust financial health, making them prime candidates for investors seeking growth in a high-stakes market.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) has distinguished itself as a pioneer in the cybersecurity domain. The company’s innovative approach involves integrating networking and security services through its flagship Zero Trust Exchange platform.

The company’s Zero Trust Exchange platform operates under a security model that trusts no one and verifies everyone. The platform processes over 400 billion transactions daily, a testament to its robustness and the trust enterprises place in its capabilities. The platform eliminates the need for multiple legacy security products, such as firewalls and VPNs, offering a consolidated and cost-effective solution to enhance security.

Zscaler has shown impressive financial growth, with the latest quarterly report indicating a year-over-year (YOY) revenue increase of 32%. The company boasts a dollar-based net retention rate of 116%, highlighting strong customer retention and success in upselling additional services.

Zscaler’s strategic initiatives include deepening its penetration in existing accounts and expanding its service offerings. The launch of the Zscaler AI Data Protection Platform, which aims to secure AI-driven applications, is a step towards addressing the evolving security needs associated with AI and machine learning technologies.

The company’s trajectory suggests that it is well-equipped to maintain its leadership and capitalize on the growing demand for sophisticated cybersecurity solutions in a digital-first world.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stands out not just for its robust financial performance but also for its strategic pivots that align with evolving market demands. Amidst the CrowdStrike debacle and growing concerns over IT vulnerabilities, Fortinet’s strategic emphasis on Secure Access Service Edge and Security Operations positions it as a front-runner ready to capitalize on these industry shifts.

Fortinet’s journey showcases a company adept at navigating market fluctuations and capitalizing on emergent opportunities. The company reported an EPS of $0.43, surpassing expectations by $0.05 for Q1 2024. The revenue stood at $1.35 billion, which marked a 7.21% year-over-year growth and exceeded forecasts by $13.47 million. The company achieved a record operating margin of 28.5% and generated a record cash flow from operations of $830 million.

Fortinet continues to invest in the unified Secure Access Service Edge and secure operations markets, which accounted for one-third of the quarter’s billings. Fortinet’s pivot towards SASE and SecOps comes at a critical time when businesses are increasingly moving their operations to cloud-based architectures, necessitating robust, flexible security solutions.

Okta (OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess that underscore its potential for sustained growth.

The company is strategically positioned as a leader in the identity management sector, offering a comprehensive suite of products that address a vast range of security needs. This positioning is critical as businesses increasingly prioritize robust cybersecurity measures in response to escalating threats.

The company reported its Q1 FY25 results in May. The company posted revenues of $617 million for the quarter, surpassing expectations with a 19% YOY revenue increase. This growth trajectory was bolstered by the company’s effective expansion in the public sector, contributing significantly to its top-line growth.

Okta’s management remains confident and has raised the full-year guidance, expecting a revenue uptick of 11-12% for the year, suggesting a robust business model that is resilient against macroeconomic headwinds.

The company’s continuous innovation and expansion into new product areas, such as AI-driven security solutions, position it to capitalize on evolving market needs. Additionally, Okta’s increasing focus on large-scale enterprise deals, particularly in the public sector, could significantly boost its revenue base and profitability going forward.

On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Mohammed Saqib is a research analyst with experience in equity research and financial modeling. He has extensively covered stocks listed in the tech sector using fundamental analysis as the cornerstone of his approach. Currently pursuing a master’s degree in finance, Saqib is dedicated to obtaining the CFA charter to augment his expertise in the field further.

