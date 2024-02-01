Top 3 Cryptos to Buy for Explosive Growth in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We already know that halving happens every four years, and 2024 is very compromising for the whole crypto ecosystem. Volatility tends to increase in the years where halving takes place, and with that, we also have the opportunity to get good returns from our investments in crypto projects, but we need to know which projects have great growth potential. Here are these top growth cryptos that you can consider to consider adding to your portfolio.

Chainlink (LINK)

Let’s start with Chainlink (LINK-USD) being at the top of the list of projects with great growth potential for 2024.

This project connects smart contracts with the outside world, that is, with everything outside the blockchain, through a decentralized oracles network.

This means that a decentralized project is not controlled by any central authority but by a community of technicians and everyday users.

To further demonstrate its power, importance and usability, they partnered with Vodafone’s (NASDAQ:VOD) Digital Asset Broker, highlighting the importance of blockchain in the $32 trillion global trading landscape.

Vodafone’s Digital Asset Broker used Chainlink’s technology to enable their devices to share highly relevant information for commerce autonomously, solving big data challenges in the trading ecosystem.

In addition, it also launched Data Streams, which is amazing and ingenious, as it makes things a bit easier and cheaper for its users.

Quant (QNT)

Next on the list is Quant (QNT-USD), the pioneer of blockchain harmony, which aims to connect different global blockchains transparently through its operating system called Overledger.

Through this operating system, developers can create decentralized multichain applications, known as MApps, and for this, they need to have a specific number of Quant tokens (QNT).

They have recently announced that they have partnered with Make. One of this collaboration’s main goals is to empower individuals and businesses to create automated and customized workflows without the need for extensive coding skills.

But their partnerships don’t end there, as they have also partnered with Zapier, the no-code development giant. Thanks to this collaboration, users can effortlessly design these automated workflows using the great power of Overledger.

SafePal (SFP)

To close this list with a flourish, we have SafePal (SFP-USD), which is not just a wallet but a great fortress where you can store your cryptocurrencies.

They have both hardware and software wallets integrated into the SafePal application, but one of the things that makes them stand out in the market is that they were the first wallet to receive the Binance application.

Since their inception, they have achieved usage by over 3 million users globally, and they are always looking to make their work more exciting, as they are launching a limited edition USDC (USDC-USD) hardware wallet.

To continue their expansion and growth, they are incorporating Core Chain (CORE-USD), which is powered by Bitcoin and supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

