Top 3 Crypto ETFs to Invest in for Q4

To get exposure to the crypto ecosystem without exposing yourself to its volatility, crypto ETFs are the way to go. If you want to invest in the crypto and blockchain ecosystem in this way, here are three top Crypto ETFs to consider for your portfolio as the year begins to wind down.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators (BITQ)

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSE:BITQ), is an exciting opportunity in the world of cryptocurrency investing. BITQ is often considered one of the best options for your investment portfolio because it takes a unique approach. Instead of directly owning cryptocurrencies, it focuses on the companies that build the infrastructure essential to the cryptocurrency world.

What makes BITQ stand out is its carefully curated selections. Every three months, it adjusts its holdings, with at least 85% of its assets dedicated to pure cryptocurrency companies. These companies are fully immersed in the crypto space. Everything from trading centers to mining operations. BITQ allocates the rest of the portfolio to companies with big crypto ambitions.

This pick-and-shovel approach is a smart way to ride the crypto wave without the volatility of owning digital assets directly. Thus, BITQ is like a key that unlocks the potential of the cryptomarket for investors looking for a more traditional and structured investment vehicle.

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures (DEFI)

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSE:DEFI) is an exciting cryptocurrency investment option that has been in the spotlight. Hashdex, the company behind this ETF, aims to make the world of cryptocurrencies more accessible to everyone. With over $2 billion in net assets, they have earned the trust of investors in the crypto space.

This ETF, managed in partnership with Teucrium Trading, LLC, gives investors the opportunity to participate in the world of Bitcoin futures in a secure and regulated manner. One of Hashdex’s claims to fame is contributing to the creation of the Nasdaq Crypto Index. This index has become one of the most trusted benchmark for the cryptocurrency market.

Their philosophy is based on the belief that open blockchains are generating global growth and more accessible economic opportunities. Its commitment is to drive the development of the crypto ecosystem and enable everyone to join this global transformation.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy (BITS)

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) is an actively managed mutual fund that seeks to harness the long-term potential of blockchain technology and digital assets. Although it does not invest directly in bitcoin, BITS takes long positions in U.S.-listed bitcoin futures.

In addition, it invests in companies that will benefit from the growth of blockchain technology. Importantly, BITS is not a direct bitcoin investment fund, but offers a form of exposure to this exciting world through other investments.

The primary objective of BITS is to grow the value of investments over time, making it an attractive option for investors who want to participate in the long-term growth of blockchain technology and digital assets.

