Top 220 Most Beloved Local Businesses Across the U.S. [2025 Survey]

We all have “that place” in our town - the bakery that still wraps things in wax paper, the bookshop that smells like dust and vanilla, the barbecue joint that hasn’t changed since your grandpa’s prom.

But when we asked 3,004 Americans to name their favorite classic, locally owned business, some surprising patterns emerged.

Here are the full rankings:

Key Findings:

Alabama absolutely shows up.

The state landed not one, not two, but four spots in the top 200, including Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, which clinched the #1 position overall.

Clearly, there’s something sacred about sauce down south.

Hawaii punches above its weight.

Despite its small population, Hawaii placed three businesses in the top 25 - from the misty artist haven of Volcano Garden Arts (#2) to the homey noodles at Hamura Saimin Stand in Lihue.

Touristy, yes - but this list proves it still has deep local soul.

Alaska makes waves - twice.

Two Sisters Bakery (#6) and the Salty Dawg Saloon (#20), both in Homer, placed highly.

It’s rare for two top picks to hail from the same small town - but cinnamon rolls and sea shanties seem to be a winning combo.

Old Vegas still matters.

In a city known for constant reinvention, Gambler’s General Store (#3) is a nostalgic anchor.

People may come to Vegas for the lights, but they stay (or at least shop) for the dice.

The power of pancakes.

Polly’s Pancake Parlor in Sugar Hill, NH, ranked #8, and several other top scorers - including Blue Bonnet Café (TX) and The Blue & White Restaurant (MS) - revolve around breakfast. Turns out, people are loyal to their flapjacks.

Barbecue is a unifier.

BBQ joints showed up across the map - from Parker’s Barbecue in North Carolina (#9) to Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Arkansas and Louie Mueller Barbecue in Texas.

Even in a divided country, we agree on smoked meat.

Small towns dominate the top ranks.

While big cities like New York and L.A. made the list (Tom’s Restaurant in Brooklyn at #12, and Larchmont Village Cheese & Wine in LA at #15), the top 10 is largely rural. Nostalgia thrives where neon hasn’t taken over.

Double trouble states.

Several states had multiple cities in the top 20 — Nevada (Vegas and Ely), Hawaii (Volcano and Honolulu), Alaska (Homer twice), and Alabama (Decatur and Scottsboro). Seems local pride isn’t limited to capital cities.

The rise of hybrid shops.

Some of the most loved spots combine functions — Cops & Doughnuts is both a precinct and a pastry shop.

Dog Ears Bookstore in Buffalo is also a café. And Economy Drug in Ely doubles as an old-school soda fountain. The more, the merrier.

Bookstores quietly crush it.

While not flashy, indie bookshops are everywhere on this list - especially in smaller towns.

From The Book Mill in Montague, MA, to Village Lights in Madison, IN, they’re proof that community and curiosity still go hand-in-hand.

Final Thoughts

This list isn’t just about businesses. It’s about belonging. These places anchor our memories - the first root beer float, the Saturday-morning pancake ritual, the novel that changed your summer.

They're part of the emotional architecture of hometown life. And while they may not have apps, algorithms, or sleek branding, what they do have is harder to replicate: heart.

Methodology

Online panel survey of 3,004 respondents based on age, gender, and geography. Internal data sources are used to obtain population data sets. We used a two-step process to ensure representativeness through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting.

Respondents are carefully chosen from a geographically representative online panel of double opt-in members. This selection is further tailored to meet the precise criteria required for each unique survey. Throughout the survey, we design questions to carefully screen and authenticate respondents, guaranteeing the alignment of the survey with the ideal participants.

To ensure the integrity of our data collection, we employ an array of data quality methods. Alongside conventional measures like digital fingerprinting, bot checks, geo-verification, and speeding detection, etc. each response undergoes a thorough review by a dedicated team member to ensure quality and contextual accuracy. Our commitment extends to open-ended responses, subjecting them to scrutiny for gibberish answers and plagiarism detection.

