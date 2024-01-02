Top 2023 Financial Services Innovation Articles From the Institute for Innovation Development

Welcome to our best financial services innovation articles and thought leadership discussions that the Institute for Innovation Development (IID) developed throughout 2023. The Institute is both a business innovation platform and a network of financial services innovators dedicated to increasing awareness, understanding and spurring more usage of important innovations in thinking and next-generation products/services for financial advisors and industry executives.

Our four pillars of coverage focus on where “innovation” is most at play in the industry:

Financial Technology

Progressive Asset Management

New Art and Science of Client/Community Engagement

Practice/Business Management Mindset and Strategy

We actively search for and work with key innovative firms and leaders across these four innovation focus areas including interviews with FinTech CEOs, innovative business leaders/consultants, progressive asset managers, as well as, exploring next-generation client and community engagement strategies to uncover leading trends, opportunities and threats within our evolving industry.

Please review and explore our list of top articles below which will also give you an indication of the innovative people, discussions and topics that we will continue to explore and bring to you in 2024.

Join us for the ride! Cheers!

Uncovering Fintech Companies and Next-Generation Advisor Services

Immersing Advisors in The Technology of Advice (Asset-Map)

Unpacking Best-Of-Breed AdvisorTech Solutions (FutureVault)

Personalized Investing and Tax Management at Scale (Vestmark)

Future-Proofing RIAs with a New Productivity Toolkit (Docupace)

Transforming The Wealth Management Experience (FLX Networks)

Modernizing Estate Planning for Financial Advisors (WhiteGlove)

Uncovering AI in Financial Services

The AI Technology Landscape in Financial Services (ForwardLane)

Navigating Private Markets with An AI Assistant (TIFIN)

AI Risk Management Tool for Calling Stock and Market Trends (Trendrating)

The Emergence of Generative AI In Financial Services (ForwardLane)

Uncovering Practice Management/Business Growth Strategies

Top Advisor Growth Strategies for Building Bigger and Better (Advice2Advisors)

Designing A Business Growth Process for Community Engagement And ROI (White Glove)

Exploring Practice Management in An Age of Change (FLX Networks)

Getting Serious About Customer Experience (Bain & Company)

A Cross-Industry Case Study on The Power of Business Model Innovation (Progressive Dental)

Strategic Partnerships as A Business Model (SmartRIA)

Advisor Compensation--Transparency, Conflicts, Relationships and Future of The Industry (Schultz Financial Group)

Uncovering the Art and Science Behind Marketing and Engagement Strategies

Strategically Building Credibility Using Content Curation (Uphold)

Expanding Your Mindset and Approach for Financial Marketing (Sondhelm Partners)

Creating Unique Applications for NFTs (HQNFTs.xy)

Uncovering Asset Management Trends and Strategic Support for Asset Managers

2023 State of The Asset Management Industry (Bill Hortz review)

Applying AI Into Investment Management (Qraft Technologies)

The Complexities and Opportunities of Launching an Interval Fund (Ultimus Fund Solutions)

Uncovering Progressive Investment Management Perspectives

RIAs Partner to Launch Innovative ETF (Blueprint Fund Management and Chesapeake Capital Corp)

Developing Innovation for ESG And Sustainability Investing (V-Square Quantitative Management)

How Do You Read and Diagnose the Health of The Market? (Leuthold Group)

A Dynamic Approach to Managing Alternative Investments (Hamilton Capital)

Investing In Quality Companies for A Disruptive Age (Recurve Capital)

Observations On Investing Through Market Disruptions and Crisis (Goodhaven Capital Management)

180 Degrees of Separation from The Investment Hoard (180 Degree Capital Corp)

Uncovering Deep Dive Thought Leadership on Different Areas of the Market

Revisiting The High Yield Bond Market (Northeast Investors Trust)

A Deep Dive into The Municipal Bond Market (16 Rock Asset Management)

Exploring The Hedged Equity Landscape With BUYW (Main Management)

Casting A Wider Net in The Bond Market (Weitz Investment Management)

In 2023 we launched a few new ongoing article series reporting on important industry issues which we will be continuing to explore in 2024:

Uncovering Disruptive Financial Services Innovation Topics

Getting Serious About Blockchain and Crypto (Card1Ventures)

Pioneering New Integrated Pathways for Crypto Transactions (Metallicus)

Borderless Financial Tech for Efficient Access and Global Inclusion (Almond FinTech)

Uncovering what is an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Why Advisors Should be Actively Involved

Entrepreneurial Ecosystems--The Ultimate Community Engagement Strategy (Synapse)

Synapse 2023 Summit--Participating in The Accelerating Rate of Business Innovation (Bill Hortz review)

The Alchemical Nature of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems (TampaBay Wave & Endeavor Miami)

Angel Investing in The Entrepreneurial Ecosystem (MacDonald Ventures)

Uncovering the “Hidden Threats to Retirement” (continuing in 2024 in partnership with NAIFA)

The Financial Industry's Supportive Role in The Ongoing Opioid Crisis (Cheryl Canzanella)

Action Items for Financial Firms to Help Clients Navigate the Opioid Crisis (Cheryl Canzanella)

