Top 20 Zip Codes for Older Millennial Homebuyers

When choosing a place to live, older millennials (ages 33 to 40) are willing to move for the lifestyle they want — even if it means living away from family and friends. (After all, technology makes the distance feel shorter.) A surprising number have or are willing to relocate for work, and most will give up specific home features to get a place in a neighborhood they fall in love with. Chances are that the neighborhood is pet-friendly, walkable, and community-focused, with plenty of evening and weekend activities to enjoy.

Homebuyer.com reviewed FFEIC data to find the top zip codes for older millennial home buyers. This information provides insight into the communities attracting Gen Y, based on the real estate activity there. Here’s a quick look at where they’re moving (in ascending order), what they’re paying, and how much they earn.

20. 72712 — Bentonville, Arkansas

Metro area: Bentonville

Bentonville Population: 57,868

57,868 Median sale price: $508,552

$508,552 Median household income: $89,653

19. 78132 — Schertz, Texas

Metro area: San Antonio

San Antonio Population: 43,010

43,010 Median sale price: $347,500

$347,500 Median household income: $87,492

18. 78132 — Derby, Colorado

Metro area: Denver

Denver Population: 8,995

8,995 Median sale price: $325,000

$325,000 Median household income: $67,729

17. 33076 — Parkland, Florida

Metro area: Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Population: 36,895

36,895 Median sale price: $1,120,392

$1,120,392 Median household income: $174,295

16. 75454 — Anna, Texas

Metro area: Dallas/Fort Worth

Dallas/Fort Worth Population: 23,558

23,558 Median sale price: $374,000

$374,000 Median household income: $77,787

15. 76537 — Jarrell, Texas

Metro area: Austin

Austin Population: 16,393

16,393 Median sale price: $313,190

$313,190 Median household income: $83,090

14. 91381 — Santa Clarita, California

Metro area: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Population: 221,345

221,345 Median sale price: $780,000

$780,000 Median household income: $106,166

13. 43016 — Dublin, Ohio

Metro area: Columbus

Columbus Population: 48,998

48,998 Median sale price: $443,050

$443,050 Median household income: $145,828

12. 33837 — Davenport, Florida

Metro area: Orlando

Orlando Population: 13,485

13,485 Median sale price: $357,495

$357,495 Median household income: $56,345

11. 34638 — Land O’ Lakes, Florida

Metro area: Tampa

Tampa Population: 38,674

38,674 Median sale price: $381,000

$381,000 Median household income: 84,146

10. 78023 — Helotes, Texas

Metro area: San Antonio

San Antonio Population: 9,597

9,597 Median sale price: $425,000

$425,000 Median household income: $115,236

9. 78002 — Atasosa County, Texas

Metro area: San Antonio

San Antonio Population: 50,864

50,864 Median sale price: $235,000

$235,000 Median household income: $63,391

8. 80108 — Castle Rock, Colorado

Metro area: Denver

Denver Population: 80,191

80,191 Median sale price: $699,500

$699,500 Median household income: $121,388

7. 34771 — St. Cloud, Florida

Metro area: Orlando

Orlando Population: 64,489

64,489 Median sale price: $366,000

$366,000 Median household income: $65,274

6. 33545 — Wesley Chapel, Florida

Metro area: Tampa

Tampa Population: 65,134

65,134 Median sale price: $415,480

$415,480 Median household income: $93,617

5. 29483 — Summerville, South Carolina

Metro area: Charleston

Charleston Population: 51,617

51,617 Median sale price: $334,570

$334,570 Median household income: $64,507

4. 75035 — Frisco, Texas

Metro area: Dallas

Dallas Population: 219,587

219,587 Median sale price: $645,990

$645,990 Median household income: $143,210

3. 95630 — Folsom, California

Metro area: Sacramento

Sacramento Population: 83,269

83,269 Median sale price: $718,750

$718,750 Median household income: $128,421

2. 77493 — Katy, Texas

Metro area: Houston

Houston Population: 25,253

25,253 Median sale price: $365,000

$365,000 Median household income: $115,250

1. 78245 — San Antonio, Texas

Metro area: San Antonio

San Antonio Population: 1,472,909

1,472,909 Median sale price: $270,000

$270,000 Median household income: $55,084

Final Take

The path to homeownership has been challenging for older millennials. Throughout their adult years, this cohort navigated some rocky economic situations, including a global financial crisis and pandemic. Despite record-high home prices nationwide, nearly half of all first-time home buyers in 2023 are a part of this group. As they settle into middle age and their new homes, they’re looking for places to become part of the local community and thrive in their personal and professional lives. These spots are hitting the spot.

FAQ

What are the wealthiest zip codes?

The wealthiest people in the United States live in New York, California, Illinois and Texas. New York also tops the spots where ultra-high-net-worth individuals own property, followed by California, Florida, Illinois and Washington D.C. Here are the top zip codes in these states, based on the average income in the area:

11765 (Mill Neck, New York)

94027 (Atherton, California)

60043 (Kenilworth, Illinois)

77010 (Houston, Texas)

33109 (Miami Beach, Florida)

20015 (Washington D.C.)

What are the most popular zip codes?

06489 (Southington, Connecticut)

07450 (Ridgewood, New Jersey)

01810 (Andover, Massachusetts)

18064 (Nazareth, Pennsylvania)

46322 (Highland, Indiana)

48183 (Trenton, Michigan)

06851 (Norwalk, Connecticut)

14534 (Pittsford, New York)

63021 (Ballwin, Missouri)

What are the top zip codes for millennials in California?

Texas and Florida may be attracting record numbers of older millennials. Still, Santa Clarita (Los Angeles) and Sunnyvale (San Jose) are California hotspots for Gen Y. This group makes up about 40% of the total population in each city. They account for 12% and 13% of the new residents. The most populated zip code in Santa Clarita is 91350, and 94087 is in Sunnyvale.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 20 Zip Codes for Older Millennial Homebuyers

