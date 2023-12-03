News & Insights

Top 20 Zip Codes for Older Millennial Homebuyers

December 03, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Allison Hache for GOBankingRates ->

When choosing a place to live, older millennials (ages 33 to 40) are willing to move for the lifestyle they want — even if it means living away from family and friends. (After all, technology makes the distance feel shorter.) A surprising number have or are willing to relocate for work, and most will give up specific home features to get a place in a neighborhood they fall in love with. Chances are that the neighborhood is pet-friendly, walkable, and community-focused, with plenty of evening and weekend activities to enjoy.

Homebuyer.com reviewed FFEIC data to find the top zip codes for older millennial home buyers. This information provides insight into the communities attracting Gen Y, based on the real estate activity there. Here’s a quick look at where they’re moving (in ascending order), what they’re paying, and how much they earn.

20. 72712 — Bentonville, Arkansas

  • Metro area: Bentonville
  • Population: 57,868
  • Median sale price: $508,552
  • Median household income: $89,653

19. 78132  — Schertz, Texas

  • Metro area: San Antonio
  • Population: 43,010
  • Median sale price: $347,500
  • Median household income: $87,492

18. 78132  — Derby, Colorado

  • Metro area: Denver
  • Population: 8,995
  • Median sale price: $325,000
  • Median household income: $67,729
17. 33076 — Parkland, Florida

  • Metro area: Fort Lauderdale
  • Population: 36,895
  • Median sale price: $1,120,392
  • Median household income: $174,295
16. 75454 — Anna, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Population: 23,558
  • Median sale price: $374,000
  • Median household income: $77,787

15. 76537 — Jarrell, Texas

  • Metro area: Austin
  • Population: 16,393
  • Median sale price: $313,190
  • Median household income: $83,090
14. 91381 — Santa Clarita, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles
  • Population: 221,345
  • Median sale price: $780,000
  • Median household income: $106,166
13. 43016 — Dublin, Ohio

  • Metro area: Columbus
  • Population: 48,998
  • Median sale price: $443,050
  • Median household income: $145,828

12. 33837 — Davenport, Florida

  • Metro area: Orlando
  • Population: 13,485
  • Median sale price: $357,495
  • Median household income: $56,345
11. 34638 — Land O’ Lakes, Florida

  • Metro area: Tampa
  • Population: 38,674
  • Median sale price: $381,000
  • Median household income: 84,146
10. 78023 — Helotes, Texas

  • Metro area: San Antonio
  • Population: 9,597
  • Median sale price: $425,000
  • Median household income: $115,236

9. 78002 — Atasosa County, Texas

  • Metro area: San Antonio
  • Population: 50,864
  • Median sale price: $235,000
  • Median household income: $63,391
8. 80108 — Castle Rock, Colorado

  • Metro area: Denver
  • Population: 80,191
  • Median sale price: $699,500
  • Median household income: $121,388
7. 34771 — St. Cloud, Florida

  • Metro area: Orlando
  • Population: 64,489
  • Median sale price: $366,000
  • Median household income: $65,274

6. 33545 — Wesley Chapel, Florida

  • Metro area: Tampa
  • Population: 65,134
  • Median sale price: $415,480
  • Median household income: $93,617
5. 29483 — Summerville, South Carolina

  • Metro area: Charleston
  • Population: 51,617
  • Median sale price: $334,570
  • Median household income: $64,507
4. 75035 — Frisco, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas
  • Population: 219,587
  • Median sale price: $645,990
  • Median household income: $143,210

3. 95630 — Folsom, California

  • Metro area: Sacramento
  • Population: 83,269
  • Median sale price: $718,750
  • Median household income: $128,421
2. 77493 — Katy, Texas

  • Metro area: Houston
  • Population: 25,253
  • Median sale price: $365,000
  • Median household income: $115,250
1. 78245 — San Antonio, Texas

  • Metro area: San Antonio
  • Population: 1,472,909
  • Median sale price: $270,000
  • Median household income: $55,084

Final Take

The path to homeownership has been challenging for older millennials. Throughout their adult years, this cohort navigated some rocky economic situations, including a global financial crisis and pandemic. Despite record-high home prices nationwide, nearly half of all first-time home buyers in 2023 are a part of this group. As they settle into middle age and their new homes, they’re looking for places to become part of the local community and thrive in their personal and professional lives. These spots are hitting the spot.

FAQ

What are the wealthiest zip codes?

The wealthiest people in the United States live in New York, California, Illinois and Texas. New York also tops the spots where ultra-high-net-worth individuals own property, followed by California, Florida, Illinois and Washington D.C. Here are the top zip codes in these states, based on the average income in the area:

  • 11765 (Mill Neck, New York)
  • 94027 (Atherton, California)
  • 60043 (Kenilworth, Illinois)
  • 77010 (Houston, Texas)
  • 33109 (Miami Beach, Florida)
  • 20015 (Washington D.C.)

What are the most popular zip codes?

  • 06489 (Southington, Connecticut) 
  • 07450 (Ridgewood, New Jersey)
  • 01810 (Andover, Massachusetts)
  • 18064 (Nazareth, Pennsylvania)
  • 46322 (Highland, Indiana)
  • 48183 (Trenton, Michigan)
  • 06851 (Norwalk, Connecticut)
  • 14534 (Pittsford, New York)
  • 63021 (Ballwin, Missouri)

What are the top zip codes for millennials in California?

Texas and Florida may be attracting record numbers of older millennials. Still, Santa Clarita (Los Angeles) and Sunnyvale (San Jose) are California hotspots for Gen Y. This group makes up about 40% of the total population in each city. They account for 12% and 13% of the new residents. The most populated zip code in Santa Clarita is 91350, and 94087 is in Sunnyvale.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 20 Zip Codes for Older Millennial Homebuyers

